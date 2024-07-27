The Most Popular Dash Cam in Australia voted by 8000 People

In a recent comprehensive study spearheaded by Schmicko, Australia’s premier car care company, Australia’s motorists have voiced their preferences with regards to dash cam installations, making their top choices crystal clear. Schmicko diligently collected and analysed information about dash cam makes, dash camera types, and vehicle types from a diverse range of 8000 participants across 2023 to 2024. Today, the findings are shared in a comprehensive report titled “The Most Popular Dash Cameras of Australia in 2024”. This article delves into the world of dash cameras, providing a unique insight into the brands, models, and features motorists across the Australian continent are favouring for their vehicles this year.

If considering on having a car professionally fitted with a dashcam, this is a useful read to help get started. It is easy to get tangled in all the jargon, and there seems to be a new brand coming out every month. With all that being said, the numbers and facts do not lie, and some interesting facts and figures beyond expectation have emerged that are very useful.

Dash Camera Type

Dash cameras, come in varying types based on the number of channels they accommodate and can be installed to any vehicle whether it is a Hatchback or SUV. It really boils down to the owner’s preference.

Single-channel dash cameras, the simplest form, consist of a single camera that records traffic scenes in front of the vehicle. This is commonly referred to as the Front Dash Camera or Single Channel Dashcam, accounting for 9% of respondents. These are ideal for basic usage, providing evidence in case of road accidents that occur from the front of the car.

Dual-channel dash cameras are an upgrade, equipped with both front-facing and rear-facing cameras, capturing comprehensive details of incidents occurring at both ends of the vehicle. This type adds a layer of protection against rear-end collisions and fraudulent claims. After all, rear-end collisions do happen to account for a large portion of car accidents in Australia every year. It is no surprise that over 76% of respondents possessed or were planning to purchase a 2-Channel dash camera, making it the most common type of dashcam and setting a trend that should be considered the golden standard.

Finally, the advanced 3-channel dash cameras simultaneously record videos from three separate angles – front, interior, and rear views. This type accounted for over 14% of respondents and has been increasingly preferred by cab and ride-hailing services as it records driver behaviour while capturing activities inside and outside the car.

Popular Dashcams by Brand

Based on comprehensive survey results from 8,000 respondents, it was intriguing to discover that nearly half, precisely 48%, overwhelmingly possessed or were about to purchase a dashcam from BlackVue, positioning it as a clear leader among dashcam brands. This endorsement of BlackVue’s high-performance and feature-rich models doesn’t come as a surprise, given its sustained customer trust and market reputation. Furthermore, Viofo emerged as the second most favoured brand, grabbing nearly 13% approval from respondents. Its impressive value across its entire product range certainly contributes towards making it a worthy contender in the dashcam market. As for the remaining brands – Uniden, RedTiger, Navman, Garmin and Thinkware, they displayed a fairly balanced share of preference among the respondents, who are among the top brands in this industry. These brands have distinguished themselves with their unique offerings catering to diverse user needs, and it is refreshing to note such a variety.

Vehicle Type Owned By Respondents

The analysis of the graph reveals a fascinating trend regarding the preferences of vehicle owners who have installed dash cams. The majority, nearly 53%, were SUV owners, underscoring the significance of security-conscious investments among this demographic. Likely made up largely of young families and parents, these individuals tend to prioritize safety as a non-negotiable aspect, aligning with anticipated results. On the other hand, hatchback owners constituted 24%, followed by sedan owners at 18%. Unexpectedly, ute owners accounted for less than 4% of the total percentage, a figure that deviates from predictions. This was surprising given that utes—whether single or dual cab—are frequently equipped with added accessories and tools which make them prone to break-ins and theft. Consequently, the forecast anticipated a greater demand for dash cams among this group. This particular discrepancy affirms the complexity inherent in predicting such behavioural patterns and the need for further investigation into those disparities.

