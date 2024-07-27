Domino’s Pizza Inc. Is Being Investigated by Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP for Potential Securities Law Violations

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP is investigating potential securities violations against Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) (“Domino’s” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DPZ).

On April 29, 2024, Domino’s issued a press release reporting first quarter results in which it reiterated it prior guidance of “1100+ Annual global net store growth,” which included international net store growth of 925 stores.

Then, on July 18, 2024, the Company issued a press release reporting second quarter results in which it suspended its prior net store guidance and said that Global net store growth is expected to be only 825 to 925 in 2024. The Company explained that new store growth “will fall 175 to 275 stores below its 2024 goal of 925+ net stores in international primarily as a result of challenges in both openings and closures being faced by Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (“DPE”), one of its master franchisees.”

Following this news, Domino’s stock price dropped over $64 per share, more than 13% on July 18, 2024, closing at $409.04.

