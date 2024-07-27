Ryan International Academy, Hinjewadi Hosts Successful InterSchool Literary Conclave

Ryan International Academy, Hinjewadi hosted a highly successful InterSchool Literary Conclave to emphasize the importance of developing literary skills in young minds. The event, which saw participation from 13 leading schools and 300 students, was conceptualized to enhance linguistic prowess, creativity, and cognitive skills among students. The event, which saw participation from five key regions – Hinjewadi Phase 1, Hinjewadi Phase 2, Hinjewadi Phase 3, Pimpri Chinchwad, and Bhosari, welcomed nearly 300 students from various schools.

The event showcased a diverse array of literary competitions, including Action Songs, Book Cover Designing, Spellathon, Creative Writing, Podcast Listening, and Newspaper Reading. These contests were designed to challenge and highlight the participants’ linguistic prowess, creativity, and cognitive skills.

Speaking about the event, Ms. Sonika Kochhar Girotra, Principal of Ryan International Academy, “Literary skills are fundamental to a child’s cognitive and language development. They also play a crucial role in enhancing emotional intelligence, imagination, and creativity. Events like this conclave provide an excellent platform for students to hone these essential abilities. The enthusiasm and talent displayed by the participants were truly inspiring. We look forward to continuing this tradition of nurturing literary excellence in young minds”

Following a day of spirited competition, Elpro International School, Pimpri, and Ryan International Academy, Hinjawadi, emerged as joint winners of the school trophy. Both institutions demonstrated exceptional performance across multiple categories.

Winners Names :

Rhythm Royale – 1st Place Riddhima Mandekar (Elpro School), 2nd Place Reva Mandekar (Elpro School) and 3rd Place Arin Pandita (RIAH).

Cover Craft – 1st Place Yashini Nadar (Pawar Public School), 2nd Place – Adwika Roy (Ryan International Academy, Hinjewadi) and 3rd Place – Srujan Gade (Elpro International School)

Lexi Quest – 1st Place : Naitik Gupta and Sneha Pachori (RIAH), 2nd place- Yeshna Gupta and Shreyasi Dash (RIAH), 3rd Place- Vivaan Kottalagi and Aashi Sonaware (Beacon High School)

Echoes & Expressions : Sattwik Deo (RIAH) 1st place, 2nd Place Arjun Sharma (Elpro International School), 3rd Place: Samvidha Banerjee (Euro School Wakad)

The Imagination Odyssey : 1st Place : Anvi Jere (Beacon Public School), 2nd Place Panache Pokar (Elpro International School), 3rd Place – Shravi Wadhikaye (RIA Wagholi) .

News Blitz Oratorical Challenge : 1st Place ; Ryan International School (Bavdhan) claimed, 2nd Place Elpro International School (Chinchwad), 3rd Place Ryan International Academy (Hinjewadi) finished 3rd.

The conclave not only offered students an opportunity to showcase their talents but also fostered a sense of camaraderie and healthy competition among participating schools.

Many collective researches showcase that children learn better on paper than on screens. Ryan International Group of Institutions aims to promote literay skills among students from the young age, which would enhance their comprehension and retention of information​. Ryan International Academy remains committed to organizing such enriching events, aiming to inspire and cultivate the next generation of literary talents.