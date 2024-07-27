Randstad India Inaugurates Karnataka’s First Cloth Bag Vending Machine as Part of CSR Initiative

Randstad India, the country’s leading talent company, committed to its chosen global United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), has taken another significant step towards environmental conservation and sustainability. Today, Randstad India proudly inaugurated Karnataka’s first free cloth bag vending machine, Insta Bag, at Neravu Kiosk, near Dispensary Road, Commercial Street, Bengaluru.

The inauguration ceremony marked a milestone in Randstad India’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts to combat climate change and promote a sustainable future. The Insta Bag project is designed to reduce plastic waste by providing easy access to eco-friendly cloth bags, encouraging citizens to adopt sustainable practices.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Viswanath PS, MD & CEO, Randstad India, emphasized the company’s dedication to creating a positive environmental impact, “The launch of Insta Bag reflects our ongoing commitment to sustainability and our proactive approach to addressing environmental challenges. By making cloth bags readily available through the vending machine, we aim to reach out to more people, encouraging them to adopt sustainable practices in their daily lives. We believe that small actions can lead to significant changes, and this initiative is a step towards a greener future. Our goal is to inspire and empower the community to join us in our mission to combat climate change and promote environmental conservation.”

The Insta Bag vending machine is strategically located near Commercial Street, a major shopping hub in Bengaluru. This location is intended to help reduce the use of single-use plastic bags in such high-traffic shopping areas, promoting a more environmentally friendly alternative for shoppers. This initiative aligns with Randstad’s mission to become the world’s most equitable and specialized talent company while contributing to a more sustainable world.

The Insta Bag project was enabled by Randstad India’s implementation partners Green Mic, Instagood Technologies Pvt Ltd, Parihar NGO, Bengaluru Police, BESCOM, and BBMP. The inauguration event was graced by distinguished guests, including the Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru, Dayanand B; Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ms. Kshma Mishra; Joint Director of Parihar NGO, Rani Shetty; Akshata Bhadranna, founder of Green Mic; and ACP – East, Geetha.

Anjali Raghuvanshi, Chief People Officer & Senior Director of Business Innovation, Randstad India mentioned that the Insta Bag initiative is a brainchild of one of Randstad India’s ‘CEO for a Day’ winners, Shilpita Bose. ‘CEO for a Day’ is one of the company’s marquee internal rewards and recognition programs aligned with its triple bottom line approach of People – Planet – Profit.

about randstad india:

Randstad India is a leading talent company providing services across four key specializations – operational talent solutions, professional talent solutions, digital talent solutions, and enterprise talent solutions. The organization is committed to providing equitable opportunities to people from all backgrounds and helping them remain relevant in the rapidly changing world of work. Randstad India has a deep understanding of the labour market to help clients create high-quality, diverse, and agile workforces they need to succeed. In the process, the organization helps talent secure meaningful roles, develop relevant skills, and find purpose and belonging in their workplace.

Randstad India has been a leading player in the industry for more than 30 years and continues to deliver innovative and specialized talent solutions to clients across sectors. Randstad is a global talent leader with the vision to be the world’s most equitable and specialized talent company, active in 39 markets across the globe.