Texas Nuclear Summit Announces Former Energy Secretaries Rick Perry and Ernie Moniz to Keynote Lunch Panel

Former U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry and former U.S. Secretary of Energy Ernest J. Moniz will be the keynote speakers at the upcoming Texas Nuclear Summit, hosted by the Texas Nuclear Alliance. The Secretaries will engage in a lunchtime panel discussion about the future of nuclear power and its role in securing America’s energy independence.

“We are thrilled to have two distinguished leaders like Secretary Perry and Secretary Moniz share their insights at the Texas Nuclear Summit given their unique perspectives and experiences leading the U.S. Department of Energy under two different administrations,” said Reed Clay, President of the Texas Nuclear Alliance. “In an ever-advancing world with growing economies and fast-paced change, we know that nuclear plays a vital role in the future success of Texas and the U.S. We look forward to hearing Sec. Perry’s and Sec. Moniz’s wisdom on how the advancement of nuclear technology and policy can bring continued energy security and prosperity to Texas, the United States and the world.”

The Texas Nuclear Summit will take place on November 18, 2024 in Austin, TX. Tickets and sponsorship information is available at https://nucleartexas.com/.

“Nuclear energy is safe, reliable, and clean energy that the United States must embrace and it’s critical for our energy and our national security,” said Rick Perry, U.S. Secretary of Energy from 2017-2019. “I look forward to discussing these topics at the Texas Nuclear Summit and I applaud the Texas Nuclear Alliance for its efforts to bring together industry innovators, policymakers, and grassroots supporters. Texas needs nuclear energy and nuclear energy needs Texas.”

“Nuclear energy can play an essential role in the global effort to manage climate change, provide clean electricity, decarbonize industrial systems, and bolster energy security and reliability,” said Ernest J. Moniz, U.S. Secretary of Energy from 2013-2017. “For nuclear to make a meaningful contribution toward each of these goals, we need to rethink how we conceive, build, regulate, and finance these technologies and projects. I’m looking forward to discussing the challenges and opportunities with next-generation nuclear power at the conference.”

About Rick Perry

Rick Perry served as the 14th Secretary of Energy under President Donald Trump from 2017 to 2019. During his tenure, Perry focused on promoting energy independence and innovation, with a significant emphasis on advancing nuclear energy as a key component of a diverse and secure energy portfolio. Prior to his role at the Department of Energy, Perry served as the Governor of Texas from 2000 to 2015, where he championed policies that positioned Texas as a leader in energy production and innovation.

About Ernest Moniz

Ernie Moniz served as the 13th Secretary of Energy under President Barack Obama from 2013 to 2017. A physicist by training, Moniz played a critical role in advancing energy technology and policy, particularly in the areas of nuclear security and clean energy. Under his leadership, the Department of Energy launched several initiatives to support the development and deployment of advanced nuclear reactors and foster international collaboration on nuclear safety and nonproliferation. Moniz’s deep expertise in both the technical and policy dimensions of energy makes him a highly respected voice in the field.

About the Texas Nuclear Alliance

The Texas Nuclear Alliance is the only industry association dedicated to the advancement of the nuclear industry in Texas. TNA seeks to rebuild and strengthen the entire nuclear value chain in the State of Texas through advocacy, policy promotion, and grassroots support. Our mission is to make Texas the home of the nuclear industry by fostering a robust and innovative nuclear sector that provides reliable, emission-free, and cost-competitive energy.