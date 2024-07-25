Mobil Steel Earns another Top-Level Award as an Industry Safety Leader

ABC National executive applauds ABC Greater Houston for leading the country with more than half of its contractors participating in the construction trade association’s world-class safety management system

HOUSTON – July 24, 2024 – PRLog — Mobil Steel International, Inc (http://www.mobilsteel.com/) . merited its ninth safety award in as many years and sixth consecutive top-level safety performance recognition – the Diamond Level STEP award. The Houston steel fabricator received the safety recognition during Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) Greater Houston Chapter’s membership safety breakfast July 19.

The ABC STEP Award (https://www.abc.org/ ABCSTEP) program is managed by ABC National to enhance contractor safety. According to data compiled by ABC, STEP participants work 680 percent or nearly seven times safer than average contractors. Mobil Steel employees have worked more than five years without incurring a job-related reportable injury

As measured by the ABC STEP program, Mobil Steel has established itself as a leader in the construction industry. Mobil Steel has engrained and cultivated a culture of safety at Mobil Steel, according to Leonard A. Bedell, President and CEO of Mobil Steel. Mobil Steel recognizes employees throughout the year with safety achievement awards and safety luncheons.

“Our employees and managers are committed to safety. There is an established expectation of our employees and managers that we will not compromise safety at Mobil Steel,” said Bedell.

Bedell is grateful for his employees’ focus and effort on safety performance while demand has grown for the company’s steel fabrication expertise. “As business has increased, our safety culture does not allow shortcuts. We hold ourselves to the highest standard of a safe and healthy workplace, as demonstrated by earning the highest-level National ABC STEP recognition for six consecutive years,” Bedell added.

Prior to the six consecutive years of Diamond Level safety performance, Mobil Steel employees stepped up their safety performance each year to a higher level of achievement. The Houston steel fabricator earned its initial STEP recognition – a silver designation in 2016, moved to gold level in 2017 and platinum in 2018 before earning its first top-rank diamond classification in 2019.

Bedell knows that “safety is personal.” ABC National’s Greg Sizemore, Vice President Health, Safety Environment and Workforce Development supported that proclamation during his keynote breakfast comments.

“As ABC National moves toward its 75th anniversary next year, our members should look beyond the hardhat and consider the total person’s human health,” Sizemore said. “I implore you to be an industry leader. Know your employees and understand their personal situation outside the workplace. Personal situations can affect focus and safety performance.”

Bedell agrees that employees are critical to business. “We work hard to hire and retain our talented employees. Their health and safety is our priority and affects how well we deliver quality work and superior service to our customers.”

ABC’s STEP initiative is a world-class safety management system credited with improving overall safety performance. STEP incorporates key components of contractor safety and health programs, such as sharing safety best practices and immersing employees in a passionate safety culture. Some safety techniques implemented to prevent injuries include employing toolbox talks and conducting job hazard safety evaluations.

ABC’s STEP program incorporates Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) standards. In fact, the ABC Greater Houston Chapter has a safety partnership with OSHA. Local OSHA leadership and ABC member companies renewed that partnership during the ABC safety breakfast.

– 30 –

About Mobil Steel International, Inc.