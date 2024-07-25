ASA Announces Jason Zilberbrand, ASA, as 2024-2025 MTS Discipline Committee Member-At-Large

Jason Zilberbrand, ASA

HERNDON, Va. – July 24, 2024 – PRLog — ASA proudly announces the election of Jason Zilberbrand, ASA, as the ASA’s Machinery & Technical Specialties Discipline Committee Member-At-Large for the 2024-2025 term.

Jason has been a member of ASA since 2019. He has demonstrated exemplary leadership in various roles within ASA, including serving as vice president of ASA’s Chicago Chapter.

Outside of his leadership within ASA, Jason is president & CTO of VREF, a pivotal firm with a heritage rooted in the founding of JSSI by his family — the largest independent hourly cost maintenance provider in the industry. A distinguished third-generation figure in the aviation sector, he carries a rich legacy forward and is a renowned expert in diverse realms including business aviation transactions, breach of contract disputes, and aircraft valuations, Jason brings to the table deep-seated knowledge forged from personal experiences as an aircraft owner and operator. His analytical expertise encompasses a vast scope, delving into aircraft diminution of value, post-accident analyses, and a finely honed understanding of market dynamics, derived from over $4.5 billion in aircraft transactions.