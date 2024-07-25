First Institutes of All Medicines conducted randomized, double-blind and placebo-controlled clinical study to determine effectiveness of the Tesla BioHealing Biophoton Generator when used by 42 chronic stroke patients.

The newly completed clinical studies indicate that the Tesla BioHealing® Biophoton Generator may help enhance mobility in patients with chronic stroke conditions. These outcomes represent a significant step forward in addressing permanent disability caused by strokes. Initial small-scale studies provided sufficient evidence to justify a larger confirmatory clinical study.

Led by Dr. Mariola Smotrys at the First Institute of All Medicines, a randomized, double-blind and placebo-controlled clinical study was conducted in 42 patients with chronic stroke. The majority of patients treated with the Tesla BioHealing® Biophoton Generator experienced improvements in mobility and quality of life. The results suggest that this technology could provide new hope for many stroke survivors.

Dr. Lawrence Alpert, the study physician, shared his positive perspective on the findings. “The Tesla BioHealing® Biophoton Generator, currently available as a wellness product, has shown promise in stroke rehabilitation,” said Alpert. “Clinical trials have demonstrated that this device can significantly improve the quality of life for chronic stroke patients, offering them a chance to regain independence and mobility.”

The Tesla BioHealing® Biophoton Generator emits ultra-high biophotons that support cellular repair, regeneration and communication. This non-invasive treatment works with the body’s natural healing processes, providing a safe and potentially effective solution for stroke patients who have not benefited from conventional rehabilitation methods after six months.

“I experienced significant improvements after using the Tesla Biophoton Generator,” said Les Duncan, a 74-year-old six-time stroke survivor. “My pain and brain fog have cleared, and I no longer need a walker. I feel like a new person.”

Dr. James Liu, CEO of Tesla BioHealing, Inc. stated that the new results of the clinical studies encourage our organization to develop a safe, effective and easy to use product to benefit patients. We are to prepare and apply regulatory approval. Our goal is to advance this innovative technology to benefit millions of patients with chronic stroke.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve certain risks and uncertainties. These statements include, but are not limited to, potential benefits of Tesla BioHealing® products. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include risks that clinical development activities may be delayed or unsuccessful, that products may not be approved or commercially viable and that regulatory decisions may be unfavorable. Tesla BioHealing Inc. and the First Institute of All Medicines (FIAM) disclaim any obligation to update these statements after the date hereof except as required by law.

About the First Institute of All Medicines (FIAM)

The First Institute of All Medicine (FIAM) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to conducting, promoting and investing in research across the entire spectrum of currently untreatable chronic diseases. We believe that curing one brain disease could lead to breakthroughs in many others. As an all-inclusive research institution, its primary focus is on conducting clinical studies and offering support, education and advocacy for patients with brain injuries, along with their families and caregivers worldwide.

About Tesla BioHealing, Inc.

Tesla BioHealing, Inc., based in Milford, Delaware, is a manufacturer of biophoton generation devices dedicated to pioneering BioHealing technologies. They specialize in producing advanced biophoton-generating products designed to enhance health and vitality through scientifically supported technology and clinical evidence. Tesla BioHealing products aim to support the body’s natural healing processes and promote overall wellness.

Contact:

For more information about the Tesla Biophoton Generator and the clinical studies, please visit www.firstallmed.org or www.teslabiohealing.com, or contact Suzanne Street, director of public relations, at suzanne.street@teslabiohealing.com or 302-265-2213.