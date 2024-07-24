Rewilding and Coexistence Initiative Continues with Native Tree and Shrub Planting in Rajaji Raghati Biosphere

On July 13th and 14th, the Rajaji Raghati Biosphere marked a significant milestone in its ongoing rewilding and coexistence efforts with the planting of native forest species of trees and shrubs, including Haldu, Sal, Kumbhi, Padal, Sheonak, Sandan, Mainhar, Dhaiya, Ankol, Paniyala, and Rithol. This event is part of the biosphere’s broader vision to restore and preserve the natural ecosystem, providing a thriving habitat for wildlife and a sustainable environment for future generations.

The Rajaji Raghati Biosphere, a pioneering rewilding and coexistence initiative, was founded by esteemed environmentalist and activist Jai Dhar Gupta and is being executed by renowned rewilding expert Vijay Dhasmana. Spanning over 32 acres, the Biosphere aims to set a benchmark for ecological restoration and harmonious coexistence between humans and nature.

The recent planting event saw the introduction of a variety of native forest species, carefully selected to enhance the biodiversity of the region. These species, which are indigenous to the area, play a crucial role in maintaining the ecological balance and supporting the local wildlife. The initiative underscores the importance of using native plants in reforestation efforts to ensure the sustainability and resilience of the ecosystem.

Jai Dhar Gupta, founder of the Rajaji Raghati Biosphere, emphasized the significance of this planting event, stating, “By reintroducing native species, we are not only restoring the natural habitat but also fostering a deeper connection between the community and the environment. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to rewilding and coexistence, and we are thrilled to see the positive impact it will have on the region.”

Vijay Dhasmana, the project’s execution lead and a noted rewilding expert, added, “The planting of native trees and shrubs is a critical step in our rewilding efforts. These species are adapted to the local conditions and will help in creating a robust and resilient ecosystem. Our goal is to create a self-sustaining environment that supports a diverse range of flora and fauna.”

The Rajaji Raghati Biosphere continues to engage with local communities, volunteers, and stakeholders to ensure the success of its rewilding initiatives. The project not only aims to restore the natural landscape but also seeks to educate and inspire individuals about the importance of environmental conservation.

For more information about the Rajaji Raghati Biosphere and its ongoing projects, please visit https://www.instagram.com/rajaji.biosphere/