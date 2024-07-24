ABC Basketball League to Return for Its Third Season, Introduce a New Exciting Format and the Players Auction

The ABC Basketball League organized by the ABC Sports & Fitness Academy is now entering its third season with more enthusiasm and a new format. Under 14 and Under 16 categories will feature 18 teams for both boys and girls in this year’s league following a similar format of IPL.

The season commenced on July 13, 2024, with a players’ auction in which teams competed for budding young talent from across the country. This event is intended to provide a platform for young athletes to showcase their abilities with the potential to become future stars of Indian basketball. Price money will be one lakh for each category.

The league matches are scheduled from August 17 to August 23, 2024, at the Kharadi Stadium in Pune. The tournament will include 60 matches, concluding with the finals on August 23, 2024. The league, known as India’s only professional basketball tournament for youngsters, strives to promote basketball as a professional sport while also providing young players with opportunities to develop their skills and aspire to international representation.

Speaking at the press conference Mr. Anirudh Pole, Founder of ABC Sports & Fitness Academy Said, “The ABC Basketball League is dedicated to establishing basketball and giving opportunities for young athletes to succeed. We aim to nurture talent from a young age and provide them the opportunity they deserve. Our objective is to incorporate sports into children’s life and turn playtime into structured sports time. There will be

240 players from Maharashtra, including those from Pune, Nashik, Mumbai, and Kolhapur, will compete this season. Excitement for the event is increased by the planned attendance of notable figures like Nitin Kamath and Ranvijay Singh.

The matches will be held in an indoor venue, assuring a high level of competition. Over 1,000 spectators are anticipated to watch the action live at the stadium. Entry is free, and the matches will be live streamed on the SportVot app.