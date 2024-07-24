health-insurance-policy-essentials:-what-every-policyholder-should-know

India, July 24 —

What Every Policyholder Should Know

Having a health insurance policy has become highly crucial in recent times. With rising medical costs, a single hospitalisation or surgery can wipe out your life’s savings if you are uninsured. While buying a health insurance policy may seem complicated given the various terminologies and fine print, having some basic knowledge can help you make an informed decision. This blog post discusses the key components of a health insurance policy that every policyholder must understand.

Types of Health Insurance Policies

There are a few common types of health insurance policy available in the market:

*

Individual Health Insurance policies are bought by individuals to provide health coverage for themselves.

*

Family health Insurance policies are single policies that provide coverage for an individual’s entire family.

*

Group Health Insurance policies are provided by employers to their employees and cover the company’s employees.

*

Critical Illness Insurance policies pay out a lump sum amount to the policyholder in case they are diagnosed with a major specified critical illness as per the policy terms.

*

Top-up and Super Top-up Insurance policies help cover additional medical expenses over and above an existing base health insurance policy of the individual. These help fill the gap when the base policy amount gets exhausted.

Key Components of a Health Insurance Policy

1. Premiums

The premium is the regular payment you make to keep your health policy active. It is paid annually or monthly.

2. Deductibles

The amount you pay out-of-pocket before the insurer starts paying is known as the deductible. Many policies have low or no deductibles.

3. Copayments and Coinsurance

Even after paying deductibles, you may need to share subsequent expenses with the insurer. This share is called copayment or coinsurance.

4. Policy Term and Renewal

Health policies are generally annual contracts. You have to renew it by paying premiums regularly for continued coverage.

Coverage and Benefits

A policy’s coverage and benefits define what all expenses will be reimbursed by the insurer. Key inclusions are:

*

Inpatient and Outpatient Treatment

*

Pre and Post Hospitalisation

*

Daycare Procedures

*

Mental Health Coverage

Exclusions spell out conditions not covered. Sub-limits may cap expenses for specific treatments or hospital room rent.

Understanding Policy Terms

To avoid hassles, you must be aware of important policy terms like:

*

Network Hospitals: Network hospitals are a list of hospitals with a tie-up or agreement with the health insurance provider to provide cashless treatment to policyholders at agreed-upon rates. Choosing a network hospital can help reduce out-of-pocket expenses.

*

Free Look Period: The free look period sets out a specific timeframe for policyholders to review their policy documents in detail after

purchase. If policyholders are unhappy with the policy terms during this period, they can cancel the policy and receive a refund on the premium paid.

*

Grace Period: Health insurance providers allow an additional timeframe for policyholders to pay their premiums if they cannot pay the premiums by the due date. The length of this grace period may vary across different policies.

*

Portability: Portability refers to transferring or porting an existing health coverage from one insurance provider to another without losing continuity benefits for wait periods, etc. This prevents policyholders from losing benefits they may have accrued if they choose to switch providers.

Conclusion

While purchasing health insurance may involve evaluating complex policy features, being an informed customer can help you select the right coverage. Focus on understanding key aspects like premiums, deductibles, network hospitals, inclusions, and waiting periods in health insurance. If you are still unsure, don’t hesitate to ask questions.

A suitable health insurance plan that fits your budget and needs is key to safeguarding your savings from heavy medical bills.