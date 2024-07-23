Hong Kong – Scheme for Admission of Hong Kong Students to Mainland Higher Education Institutions for 2024/25 academic year enters admission stage

Scheme for Admission of Hong Kong Students to Mainland Higher Education Institutions for 2024/25 academic year enters admission stage ******************************************************************************************



The Education Bureau (EDB) today (July 23) reminded students who have completed their online application and verification for the Scheme for Admission of Hong Kong Students to Mainland Higher Education Institutions (Admission Scheme) that they should log on to the designated website from July 23 to August 4 to check their admission results, as well as submitting and checking supplementary enrolment results.

The students concerned should log on to the admission system of the Admission Scheme under the website of the Education Examinations Authority of Guangdong Province (eea.gd.gov.cn) (Chinese version only) to check admission results. Institutions will release first-round admission results in batches in order of priority as follows:

First priority admission results – 3pm on July 23 (Tuesday) onwards

Second priority admission results – 5pm on July 26 (Friday) onwards

Third priority admission results – 9am on July 29 (Monday) onwards

Fourth priority admission results – 9am on July 30 (Tuesday) onwards

Students who meet the minimum entrance requirements (i.e. Level 3 or above for Chinese Language and English Language, Level 2 or above for Mathematics and “Attained” in Citizenship and Social Development in the Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education Examination) but are not admitted in the first round can complete their online supplementary enrolment through the admission system from 4pm on July 30 (Tuesday) to 4pm on August 1 (Thursday). During the supplementary enrolment stage, students can choose two institutions. Institutions will announce the results of the supplementary enrolment in batches in order of priority as follows:

First priority supplementary enrolment results – 11am on August 3 (Saturday) onwards

Second priority supplementary enrolment results – 11am on August 4 (Sunday) onwards

Students who have been admitted during the first round or supplementary enrolment stage will receive an acceptance letter from their respective institutions by post or electronically in due course. Students may contact the institutions directly if necessary. Contact information of the student admission offices of institutions can be found in the Programme Directory of the Admission Scheme for the 2024/25 academic year (Chinese version only) on the EDB’s website (edb.gov.hk/admissionscheme).