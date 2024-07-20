TalkFreight.ai Launching Groundbreaking AI That Allows You Talk To Your Freight

Freight Logic Inc. will be launching TalkFreight.ai, an innovative logistics platform transforming the $9.1 trillion industry with advanced Conversational AI. The advanced AI platform supports all shipping modes worldwide

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – July 18, 2024 – PRLog — Freight Logic Inc (d.b.a Talk Freight) is proud to announce the upcoming launch of its innovative logistics platform, TalkFreight.ai, designed to transform the $9.1 trillion freight and logistics industry through advanced Conversational AI technology that you can talk to in your native language. With over 30 years of experience in transportation logistics, TalkFreight’s team, led by CEO David Burdick, COO Mike Levy, and CTO Shannon Michael, is set to revolutionize the way companies manage their shipping needs.

TalkFreight.ai offers a comprehensive suite of services for all modes of shipping, including the ability to instantly rate and book: LTL, truckload, flatbed, refrigerated, rail, intermodal, import/export ocean, and air worldwide. Included in the platform is AI-driven Customs Clearance and Cargo insurance. This full suite of services completes the needs of shippers and transporters. The platform’s AI-driven capabilities allow for human-like conversations, streamlined operations, and efficient management of logistics, all in one centralized location. With AI that you can talk to and that talks back in every language, TalkFreight.ai is fixing the logistics industry by making shipping more accessible and efficient than ever before.

Key features of TalkFreight.ai include:

AI That Talks With You: Experience natural language processing for human-like interactions with the AI system. Manage all your shipping needs with our interactive, natural language speaking AI agent.

Streamlined Operations: Instantly rate, track, and book all modes of shipping in one place.

Efficiency Booster: Reduce human error and increase sales with AI that never takes a day off and learns from every second you are using the TMS and Loadboard.

Hours Turn Into Seconds: The first of its kind AI that takes your manual processes and automates them for efficiency and cost savings.

TalkFreight.ai is designed for all size shippers, trucking companies looking for loads, freight brokerages, 3PLs, and also features a robust agent program. The platform simplifies shipping processes, making what used to take hours now possible in just seconds.

With offices located in Overland Park, KS and Manzanillo, Mexico, TalkFreight is poised to make a global impact in the logistics industry.

“We are excited to bring TalkFreight.ai to the market,” said David Burdick, CEO of TalkFreight. “Our vision is to revolutionize the freight and logistics industry through AI technology, making shipping more efficient and accessible for everyone.”

“This technology will help anyone in the logistics industry,” said Shannon Michael, CTO of TalkFreight. “Our desktop and mobile app system has been built to service shippers, transporters, freight agents and brokers with innovative tools including conversational AI. Talk to your freight as you would with another person. Our AI understands you.”

TalkFreight.ai is launching August 2024 for businesses, transporters, agents and brokers looking to leverage the power of AI in their logistics operations. For more information, visit www.talkfreight.ai.

About TalkFreight: TalkFreight is a leading provider of AI-driven logistics solutions, with a mission to revolutionize the freight and logistics industry through innovative AI technology that allows you to “talk with your freight”. With over 30 years of experience, the company offers a comprehensive platform for all shipping needs, making logistics more efficient and accessible for businesses worldwide.

Visit us at: https://talkfreight.ai