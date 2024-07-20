Free Webinar on Leveraging AI & Machine Learning in the Digital Thread

This presentation is part of CIMdata’s educational webinar series.

Learn about AI & ML in the Digital Thread

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – July 18, 2024 – PRLog — CIMdata, Inc., the leading global PLM strategic management consulting and research firm, announces an upcoming free educational webinar, “AI & Machine Learning in the Digital Thread.” The webinar will take place on Thursday, 8 August 2024, at 11:00 a.m. (EDT) and will last for one hour.

A digital thread is an integrated, connected framework of data that provides a comprehensive view of a product’s lifecycle, from initial design through manufacturing, operation, and end-of-life. It connects data from various stages and systems, enabling seamless information flow and real-time visibility into all aspects of a product’s life. A significant portion of an enterprise’s intellectual property and possibly its unique value proposition lies hidden in its digital threads. As product complexity rises and product development cycles shrink, the insights gained from an enterprise’s digital threads become critical to an organization’s success.

AI and Machine Learning (ML) technologies are compelling in identifying patterns and developing predictive models from large amounts of data. When exposed to AI and ML techniques, product and process data from an enterprise’s digital thread can transform the product lifecycle. Many potential use cases are becoming visible across industries. Benefits include;

Improved collaboration, facilitating communication and data sharing across different departments and stakeholders, enhancing design outcomes.

Enhanced traceability, aiding in compliance and quality control.

Predictive maintenance to prevent potential failures and reduce downtime.

Informed decision-making to enable better strategic decisions.

At CIMdata, we have been studying and researching the evolution of enterprise digital threads for several years. We are looking at it from the perspective of applying AI and ML technologies to generate additional enterprise value. This free webinar will share CIMdata’s view on the current application of AI and ML technologies across enterprise digital threads and show how we see it evolving in the near term.

Attendees at this webinar will:

Better understand AI’s place within a PLM environment.

Acquire practical insights on leveraging AI within a digital thread context and discover its transformative potential.

Explore how AI can effectively manage and derive actionable insights from the overwhelming amount of data.

Gain a comprehensive understanding of the applications and benefits of AI and ML.

Be exposed to relevant analytics techniques and real-world use cases, providing a comprehensive understanding of AI’s practical applications.

Learn how to extract meaningful intelligence from PLM-related data, enhancing decision-making and strategic insights.

Discover how to become an innovator equipped with AI capabilities.

According to Sandeepak Natu, the Co-Director of CIMdata’s Simulation-Driven Systems Development Consulting Practice and the host for this webinar, “AI and ML have moved past the initial excitement phase in their application to support product lifecycle management. Many companies are experimenting with these technologies and are looking for impactful use cases. An enterprise’s digital threads are crucial as they provide the data needed for AI/ML models. However, without a clear understanding of how these threads connect different parts of a business, AI/ML projects might not achieve their goals. At CIMdata, we guide our clients through this complex new territory.”

With over 25 years of experience, Sandeepak Natu has a strong multi-physics- based modeling and simulation background, including hybrid digital twins. He began his career with Fluent India (now ANSYS Inc.) and has worked with various engineering consultancy and simulation software organizations. Sandeepak has extensive expertise in the automotive, aerospace, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food, consumer products, and healthcare sectors. More recently, he has taken on technology and management consulting roles, focusing on digitalization, simulation, sustainability, and business management, including helping a global vaccine manufacturer scale up production during the COVID-19 pandemic.

People from multiple levels of an organization will find the information in this webinar pertinent and valuable. Executives responsible for PLM and digital thread initiatives, those responsible for digital transformation, PLM team leaders, PLM team members, PLM users, product managers, IT leadership, PLM solution providers, or anyone else who wants to understand AI trends and status within the global PLM industry will benefit from attending.