On-Road Adventures Await: Tata Nexon vs. Hyundai Venue Price Battle

India, May 2 — The compact SUV market has grown in popularity, with models such as the Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue leading the way. As excitement beckons on the open road, potential purchasers confront a difficult decision: Which of these two cars provides the most value for their money? This extensive article compares the Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue, comparing their features, performance, and value for money to find the best on-road partner.

About Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon, a compact SUV, showcases an appealing coupe-inspired design, premium features, and solid build quality. The Indian automaker launched its facelift on September 14, 2023, introducing significant updates to its exterior, interior, and feature roster. Adopting Tata’s futuristic design language, the exterior revamp ensures the Nexon stands out amidst SUV competitors.

Available in petrol and diesel variants, the Nexon offers the 1.2-litre turbocharged Revotron engine for petrol and the 1.5-litre turbocharged Revotorq engine for diesel, each paired with a 6-speed manual or AMT gearbox. Additionally, the facelifted model introduces a 7-speed DCA and 5-speed manual gearbox option for the petrol engine.

A standout feature of the Nexon is its exceptional safety record, being the first Indian vehicle to achieve a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP crash tests. With potent engine choices, an array of features, and top-notch safety measures, the Tata Nexon offers excellent value for money in the Indian automotive market.

Tata Nexon Performance

The Nexon offers three driving modes: Sport, City, and Eco. Opting for Sport mode ensures optimal performance extraction. With its capability to effortlessly achieve triple-digit speeds, the Nexon is an adept highway companion, facilitating smooth overtaking manoeuvres.

About Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue, classified as a compact SUV, boasts an appealing exterior design, luxurious interior, and abundant features. Tailored for urban settings, its compact size, striking aesthetics, and well-equipped cabin perfectly complement city life. The latest facelift introduces subtle design alterations, particularly evident in the updated front grille, aligning it with its larger counterparts.

The Venue offers versatility to suit diverse driving preferences, featuring a range of engine options, including 1.2-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel, and 1-litre turbocharged petrol. Manual transmissions, with 5-speed and 6-speed options, accompany the naturally aspirated petrol and diesel engines, respectively, while the turbo engine is paired with an iMT or 7-speed DCT gearbox. The Venue’s distinctive design, premium amenities, and engine choices epitomise the ideal compact SUV. Its robust construction, both inside and out, further enhances its allure.

Hyundai Venue Performance

The Venue offers a choice between sophisticated and efficient petrol engines or a dynamic diesel option. The 1.0L turbo petrol engine delivers 118.3bhp and 172Nm of torque, ensuring an exhilarating driving experience. In contrast, the diesel engine excels in driving dynamics, boasting a high torque output of 250Nm. Hyundai has crafted powertrain alternatives for the Venue to accommodate varying preferences, prioritising refinement and efficiency with the petrol engines and providing robust torque delivery with the diesel variant.

Other Factors of Comparison

Design and Styling

The Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue have distinct, sophisticated styles that appeal to urban explorers and outdoor lovers. The Nexon radiates confidence with its muscular posture, iconic Humanity Line grille, and a coupe-like roofline, giving it a sporty and aggressive look. On the other hand, the Venue boasts a more contemporary and elegant appearance, with a cascading grille, sculpted body lines, and sleek LED lighting features that portray a premium and upmarket atmosphere.

Interior Comfort and Space

Stepping inside the Nexon, you’ll find a roomy and well-appointed cabin that prioritises comfort and convenience. Plush seats, high-quality materials, and user-friendly controls offer the driver and passengers an inviting environment. The Venue, however, has a similarly pleasant and functional cabin with enough headroom, legroom, and luggage space for passengers and their possessions. However, the Nexon outperforms in terms of total cabin room and adaptability, making it an attractive option for families for long-distance trips.

Performance and Engine Options

The Nexon and Venue have various engine choices to suit different driving styles and needs. The Nexon is available with petrol and diesel engines, offering a balance of power, economy, and refinement. Meanwhile, the Venue has a comparable range of petrol and diesel engines, with the addition of a turbocharged petrol engine for more performance and driving pleasure. Both cars have manual and automatic gearbox options, giving drivers more freedom and convenience.

Features and Technology

The Nexon and Venue are almost equal in features and technology, each providing a slew of conveniences to improve comfort, convenience, and connectivity. These cars are prepared to meet modern driving needs with touchscreen infotainment systems, smartphone connectivity, enhanced safety measures, and driver assistance systems. However, the Venue has an advantage thanks to its BlueLink-connected car technology, which lets drivers remotely operate numerous vehicle functions using their smartphone.

Price Battle and Value for Money

Regarding cost, the Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue compete fiercely for supremacy in the crossover SUV sector. Both vehicles have competitive pricing throughout their trim levels, with the Nexon being the more economical alternative. However, features, engine options, and brand reputation all play an essential part in deciding total value for money. The Tata Nexon price on road starts from Rs 9.02 L – Rs 18.44 L. On the contrary, the Hyundai Venue on road price starts from Rs 8.85 L – Rs 15.77 L. Finally; potential purchasers must carefully consider these aspects to determine which vehicle best fits their demands and budget.

Conclusion

Finally, the Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue are strong challengers in the compact SUV market, providing a winning blend of elegance, performance, and price. Whether you value toughness and adaptability or refinement and technology, both cars have something unique to offer discriminating purchasers. By comparing their features, performance, and price, you can make an informed selection and confidently start on your next on-road trip, knowing you’ve selected the ideal partner for the ride.

