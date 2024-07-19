Gregory W. LaCost Named Partner at Law Offices of R.F. Wittmeyer, Ltd.

The Law Offices of R.F. Wittmeyer, Ltd. proudly announces that Gregory W. LaCost has been named a firm partner. This appointment marks a significant milestone for Greg and the firm as they strive for excellence in personal injury law.

Gregory W. LaCost has been a dedicated advocate for clients throughout his extensive legal career spanning over 25 years. Working in personal injury plaintiff’s litigation, Gregory has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to securing fair outcomes for his clients. Before joining the firm, he previously led a personal injury team and practiced in various areas including family law, contracts, real estate, and probate. His diverse background and leadership experience are invaluable assets to the firm.

Throughout his five years with the Law Offices of R.F. Wittmeyer, Ltd., Gregory has earned a reputation as a dedicated team player with an exceptional work ethic. He is known for his compassionate approach to client representation and his ability to achieve outstanding results. Greg’s commitment to client care and team collaboration perfectly aligns with the firm’s mission to make a positive impact in the lives of clients, employees, and the community.

“Greg and I are both confident that this is a great move for each of us individually, as well as for the future of the firm, we trust each other, and we believe that working as a team, we can accomplish much more together than either of us could by ourselves,” said Ronald F. Wittmeyer, JD, CPA, Managing Partner.

For 40 years, the Law Offices of R.F. Wittmeyer, Ltd. has been a steadfast advocate for injured individuals and their families. With offices in Arlington Heights, Elgin, Aurora, and Kenosha, the firm prides itself on delivering exceptional service and achieving full and fair compensation for clients in Illinois and Wisconsin. The firm’s team of dedicated lawyers, paralegals, and support staff is committed to client and employee well-being, setting it apart as a leader in personal injury law.

The partnership with Gregory W. LaCost marks a new chapter for the Law Offices of R.F. Wittmeyer, Ltd. The firm has high expectations and confidence in Greg’s abilities to contribute to its future successes. Together, they are poised to continue their mission of providing top-notch legal representation and making a difference in the lives of those they serve.