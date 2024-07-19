DriveStrike Clarifies No Affiliation with CrowdStrike

DriveStrike (the leader in Remote Wipe – Device and Data Protection Services and Solutions) would like to address recent inquiries and concerns regarding the outage that occurred on July 19, 2024. We want to clarify that DriveStrike is not affiliated with nor related to CrowdStrike in any manner. Furthermore, the outage experienced on this date was not caused by nor related to DriveStrike or its services. We remain committed to providing reliable and secure solutions for our customers and ensuring the highest standards of service continuity. For any further questions or support, please contact our customer service team.

Spearstone, LLC

Dale Goddard

385-479-9000

https://drivestrike.com Contact

