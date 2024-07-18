Hong Kong – Celebrating Hong Kong AI, culture and fashion at Victoria and Albert Museum (with photos)

Celebrating Hong Kong AI, culture and fashion at Victoria and Albert Museum (with photos) *****************************************************************************************



The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, London (London ETO) and the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) supported the Culture X AI 2024-2025: Kan Tai Keung X AiDLab X Hong Kong Fashion Designers Show on July 17 (London time) at the Victoria and Albert Museum, the United Kingdom.

Organised by the Laboratory for Artificial Intelligence in Design (AiDLab) which was jointly established by the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) and the Royal College of Art (RCA), and funded by CCIDA, the unique showcase featured the collaborative efforts of renowned design master and ink painter, Dr Kan Tai-keung, and five esteemed Hong Kong fashion designers: Aries Sin, Derek Chan, Sophia XinLi, Tak Lee, and Wilson Choi. Each designer presented collections crafted using AI, highlighting the convergence of cutting-edge technology and artistic expression in the fashion industry.

The Director-General of the London ETO, Mr Gilford Law, delivered the opening remarks welcoming around 300 guests at the pre-show reception. “Today marks a significant step towards positioning Hong Kong as an international hub that integrates creativity and innovation in the arts. The collaboration between PolyU and RCA through AiDLab reflects Hong Kong’s strategic focus on integrating AI into its creative industries, aligning with its vision to become a global centre for innovation and technology,” he remarked.

The Assistant Commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries, Mrs Lowell Cho, also delivered a speech as the lead sponsor of the event. “Culture X AI 2024-2025: Culture and Future Mode is one of the pioneering projects sponsored by the CCIDA to promote the use of AI among Hong Kong’s cultural and creative industries. We are delighted to see the fusion of creativity and innovation among Dr Kan and the five up-and-coming Hong Kong fashion designers. Their design collaborations, together with the application of AI, will not only guide us through the five key phases of Dr Kan’s creative career, but also signify how AI can assist human’s original creative muses to reach their full potential in terms of aesthetics and craftsmanship,” she added.

The Culture X AI 2024-2025: Kan Tai Keung X AiDLab X Hong Kong Fashion Designers Show is one of the six key events of the Culture X AI project of the AiDLab. The project aims at showcasing the best of Hong Kong’s culture, design and innovation practitioners on the world’s stage.