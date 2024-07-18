Hong Kong – CE warmly congratulates victorious conclusion of Third Plenary Session of 20th CPC Central Committee

CE warmly congratulates victorious conclusion of Third Plenary Session of 20th CPC Central Committee ******************************************************************************************



​The Third Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC Central Committee) concluded in Beijing today (July 18). The session adopted the Resolution of the CPC Central Committee on Further Deepening Reform Comprehensively to Advance Chinese Modernization. The Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, extended his warmest congratulations to the victorious conclusion of the session. He said that the session holds great significance as it was a very important meeting convened at the crucial period of building a great country in all respects and achieving national rejuvenation through the Chinese path to modernisation.

The communique of the session stated that the session gave a highly positive assessment on the successful implementation and major achievements of the comprehensive deepening of reforms during the new era. The session studied the issues of comprehensive deepening of reforms and advancing Chinese modernisation, holding that the current and upcoming period is crucial in building a great country in all respects and achieving national rejuvenation through the Chinese path to modernisation. It noted that Chinese modernisation has been advanced continuously through reform and opening up, and it will surely embrace broader horizons through further reform and opening up. The session also pointed out that the overall objectives of further deepening reform comprehensively are to continue improving and developing the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics and modernise the country’s system and capacity for governance.

Mr Lee said that he was deeply encouraged by the continuous enhancement in the breadth and depth of the country’s comprehensive deepening of reform, and the ongoing acceleration of further modernisation of the country’s system and capacity for governance. The 20th National Congress of the CPC put forward a series of major reform measures, while the session focused on further deepening reform comprehensively to advance Chinese modernisation, which has a profound impact on Hong Kong and the world.

“History has proven that Hong Kong has been playing an active role in the country’s reform and opening up. As a ‘super connector’ and ‘super value-adder’ connecting the Mainland with the world, Hong Kong gives full play to its role of going global and attracting foreign investment for the country. At present, momentous changes of a like not seen in a century are accelerating across the world. The country has entered a crucial period of development in which strategic opportunities, risks, and challenges are concurrent. Hong Kong should firmly grasp the enormous opportunities brought by the country’s further and comprehensive deepening of reforms in advancing Chinese modernisation. Hong Kong should continue to leverage its unique advantages of enjoying strong support of the motherland and being closely connected to the world and its important role in deepening reforms of the country, better integrating into the national development thereby. All sectors of the community should earnestly learn and implement the spirit of the session, give full play to the power and value of the principle of ‘patriots administering Hong Kong’, and fulfill Hong Kong’s responsibilities, seize Hong Kong’s opportunities, and make Hong Kong’s contributions on the country’s journey of further deepening reforms comprehensively to advance Chinese modernisation,” Mr Lee said.