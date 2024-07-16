Skillible Unveils Groundbreaking Generative AI Internship Program, Revolutionizing Tech Education in Collaboration with AICTE

In a bold move set to reshape the landscape of technological education, Skillible, the trailblazing Ed-Tech brand renowned for its scalable, hands-on learning experiences, today announced the launch of its highly anticipated Generative AI Internship Program. This groundbreaking initiative, developed in close collaboration with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the Ministry of Education, promises to catapult students into the vanguard of artificial intelligence innovation.

Commencing on July 15, 2024, this visionary program is poised to become a cornerstone in the development of India’s next generation of AI pioneers. It offers an immersive journey into the multifaceted world of Generative AI, spanning its applications across diverse sectors including content creation, healthcare, and entertainment. The carefully crafted curriculum, a testament to Skillible’s commitment to excellence, seamlessly blends cutting-edge industry insights with rigorous academic standards. Flagging off with about 10,000+ registrations of students in the first cohort, this virtual internship will provide unparalleled access to industry experts and hands-on projects.

Commenting on the program, Ankur Goel, Founder Skillible, said, “The launch of our Generative AI Internship Program marks a watershed moment in technological education. Our aim is to pioneer a new paradigm in AI education that bridges the gap between academic theory and real-world application. This internship is designed to be a transformative experience, equipping students with the skills, mindset, and hands-on experience needed to thrive in the AI-driven future. By partnering with AICTE and the Ministry of Education, we have ensured that our curriculum not only pushes the boundaries of innovation but also aligns with recognized educational standards. We believe this program will be a catalyst for India’s tech sector, nurturing a new generation of AI professionals who will drive our nation’s digital transformation and solidify our position as a global leader in artificial intelligence.”

The program’s innovative structure is designed to captivate and challenge participants. Interns will dive deep into the intricacies of Generative AI, engaging in real-world projects that push the boundaries of current technology. They will have the unique opportunity to apply their skills in automating content creation. A key highlight of the program is its orientation session, where industry titans will share invaluable insights on tech innovations and underscore the critical role of AI in the modern professional landscape. This session serves as a powerful springboard, setting the tone for an internship experience that promises to be as inspirational as it is educational.

Recognizing the importance of holistic development, Skillible has incorporated mentorship opportunities in the program, fostering connections between interns and seasoned professionals. This approach ensures that participants not only gain technical prowess but also develop the soft skills crucial for success in the tech industry. With an aim of community building and making upskilling accessible to more people, Skillible has also introduced a “Refer a Friend” initiative for the program, under which prospective interns can share the opportunity, creating a collaborative cohort of like-minded tech enthusiasts.

Students keen to be part of this transformative journey are encouraged to apply promptly. For more information about the Generative AI Internship Program or to submit an application, please visit https://skillible.io/