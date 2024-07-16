Crest Unveils an Iconic Landmark in the Heart of Marol

Headquartered in Mumbai, India, Crest Ventures Limited a Non-Banking Finance Company registered with The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and listed on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) is excited to announce the launch of Crest Oaks, an iconic residential landmark situated in the heart of Marol, Andheri (E). Scheduled for completion before December 2027, this new development offers 130 Vastu-compliant residences available in 2, 3, and 3.5-bedroom layouts. Each Unit is thoughtfully designed to provide a harmonious blend of luxury and livability.

Unmatched Amenities and Excellent Connectivity

Crest Oaks features state-of-the-art amenities rarely found in the area spanning approximately 18,000 sq. ft. Residents can enjoy a fully-equipped fitness center, swimming pool, multipurpose court, jogging track, children’s play area, net cricket, a business center, and a party hall. The development also boasts a vehicle-free podium with a manicured garden, a landscaped terrace, a three-level non-stacked basement parking, and a four-tier security system. Strategically located, it offers convenient proximity to the airport, major commercial hubs, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and entertainment centers, making it an ideal choice for discerning homebuyers.

A Vision of Luxury and Community

Nishka Choraria, Vice President of Marketing at Crest Ventures Limited, expressed her enthusiasm about the launch: “At Crest, we are dedicated to building exceptional living spaces that elevate the quality of life and create lasting value for our residents. We understand the effort and investment that goes into purchasing a home in Mumbai, and we take this responsibility very seriously. Our vision behind Crest Oaks is to craft a life of luxury for our residents as well as create a community where they can thrive and build lasting connections, fostering a sense of belonging and well-being.”

Legacy of Excellence

Crest Oaks is the third project Crest Ventures Limited has launched in Mumbai since 2021, marking the beginning of a robust pipeline of both residential and commercial projects planned across the city. Over the past two decades, Crest has earned a reputation for its dedication to crafting landmark residential and commercial spaces with thoughtful design, meticulous planning, and flawless execution. The Company has successfully delivered over 12 million sq. ft. of spaces across India, including landmark developments such as Phoenix Marketcity and Palladium Chennai, One Crest at Chennai, Crest Mukta in Mumbai, and Crest Greens in Raipur. Crest aims to continue building this legacy and establish itself as one of the most iconic developers in the city.