Hong Kong – Lands Department releases figures on registered lease modifications, land exchanges, private treaty grants and lot extensions in second quarter of 2024

Lands Department releases figures on registered lease modifications, land exchanges, private treaty grants and lot extensions in second quarter of 2024 ******************************************************************************************



The Lands Department (LandsD) announced today (July 15) that it registered 15 lease modifications, one land exchange and one lot extension in the Land Registry during the quarter ending June 2024, of which seven were modifications of a technical nature involving nil premium.



Among these 17 land transactions, five are located on Hong Kong Island, six are in Kowloon and six are in the New Territories. The transactions exclude Small House cases.



There were no private treaty grants registered during the quarter.



The above land transactions realised a total land premium of about $2,297.332 million.



Transaction records of the lease modifications, land exchanges, private treaty grants and lot extensions, including those registered recently, are uploaded to the LandsD website (www.landsd.gov.hk/en/land-disposal-transaction/land-transaction.html) on a monthly basis. Details of the transactions may be obtained by searching the registered documents in the Land Registry.