Japan – TGR Announces Upgraded GR86 and Limited Special-edition Model

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) announced today that it has upgraded the GR86 for improved turning performance and easier upper-limit handling, deepening the unique driving feel of a GR vehicle. Orders are now being accepted by Toyota vehicle dealers across Japan, with sales set to launch on August 1. TGR also announced today the start of a purchasing lottery that runs to July 28 for the RZ “Ridge Green Limited”, a limited special-edition model that augments the GR86’s exterior color lineup with the newly added color Ridge Green and sports exclusive bronze wheels and exclusive interior embroidery. Limited sales of 200 units are to start from around October.

The GR86 came to life in 2021 through joint development with Subaru Corporation (Subaru). While sharing its base with the Subaru BRZ, the GR has proved popular with many customers as a car that delivers the unique driving feel of a GR vehicle, with intuitive handling and instinctive responsiveness, linear response, and outstanding agility at the upper limits of performance.

The upgraded GR86 leverages insights gained by competing in motorsports, in which TGR continues to enter the GR86. Feedback from professional racecar drivers, who hone cars in the extreme environment of racing, has been utilized to deepen the unique driving feel of a GR vehicle. Enhancements include improved shock absorber damping characteristics and heightened electric power steering (EPS) control, modified throttle characteristics (for vehicles with a manual transmission), and an expanded engine-speed tolerance range during downshifts (for vehicles with an automatic transmission) for, among others, a better sense of contact with the ground, better steering response, and better linearity.

TGR intends to continue driving forward its initiatives for creating ever-better motorsports-bred cars.

For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/toyota/41177966.html.

Copyright ©2024 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Japan Corporate News Network.