Swia Brings Fun and Innovation with Iraq’s First Social Shopping Platform

“Our goal is to make your life easier and your shopping experience more delightful!”In an exciting development, Swia is teaming up with a major local company to expand our reach and bring our service to even more happy customers across the country.Ready to join the fun? Download the Swia app on your smartphone today and start chatting your way to a convenient shopping experience. For more details, visit www.swia.shop.About Swia: Swia is Iraqs first social shopping platform, dedicated to making shopping fun, fast, and easy. With our innovative chat-based system, were here to transform the way you get your household items, one chat at a time.

Contact Information: Swia

Baghdad, Iraq

+9647705500087

Swia.app ( @ ) gmail dot com

www.swia.shop

