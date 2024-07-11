David Lund, MBA, CFI, LPC Becomes New WZ Instructor & Assumes Role as IAI Executive Director

David Lund, MBA, CFI, LPC Joins Wicklander-Zulawski & Associates as an Instructor and Assumes the Role of Executive Director of the International Association of Interviewers

AURORA, Ill. – July 9, 2024 – PRLog — Wicklander-Zulawski & Associates (WZ), a globally recognized leader in investigative interviewing training and consulting, is proud to announce the appointment of David Lund as its newest instructor. Additionally, David will be taking on the pivotal role of Executive Director at the International Association of Interviewers (IAI).

With a distinguished career and leadership roles spanning over three decades in the investigative field, David Lund brings a wealth of expertise and experience to his new roles. Prior to joining WZ, David served in various executive roles in esteemed organizations like DICK’S Sporting Goods, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Macy’s Inc. David has also been a recognized expert in the industry, as demonstrated by his past chairmanship of the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) Asset Protection Steering Committee and active participation in RILA’s Asset Protection Leaders Council. He has also lent his expertise to the National Retail Federation LP Council, Loss Prevention Foundation, Loss Prevention Research Council, Loss Prevention Magazine, and Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania.

Throughout his career, David has exemplified his passion for continued education, earning his MBA from the University of Pittsburgh, and continuously seeking opportunities to enhance his knowledge. This drive is amplified by David’s belief in mentoring and coaching others, which establishes him as a perfect candidate to represent the WZ brand and serve as the Executive Director for IAI. His commitment to excellence and his passion for advancing the field of investigative interviewing make him an invaluable addition to the WZ team.

“I am thrilled to join Wicklander-Zulawski & Associates and contribute to their renowned training programs,” said David Lund. “WZ has long been recognized for its commitment to ethical interviewing practices, and I am excited to be part of the team and contribute our offerings and empower professionals worldwide.”

In addition to his role at WZ, David Lund will assume the position of Executive Director at the International Association of Interviewers (IAI). In this capacity, he will oversee the strategic direction of the organization, championing its mission to provide education, resources, and support to interviewers across industries. David has served on the IAI Advisory Board for over a decade and has been instrumental in the continued development of the association. This appointment comes at a pivotal time for the organization as it looks to break barriers in the coming months with the launch of a revised Certified Forensic Interviewer course and exam, the annual Elite Training Days Conference, and other exciting announcements coming soon.

David Lund’s appointment underscores WZ’s dedication to providing cutting-edge training and resources to professionals in the field of investigative interviewing. His insights and leadership will undoubtedly strengthen WZ’s position as a global leader in the industry.

“We are delighted to welcome David Lund to our team,” said Dave Thompson, President of Wicklander-Zulawski & Associates. “His extensive experience and leadership in the field of interviewing align perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional training and thought leadership. We are confident that David will play a key role in advancing our mission and furthering the success of the International Association of Interviewers.”

For more information about Wicklander-Zulawski & Associates and the International Association of Interviewers, visit www.w-z.com or www.certifiedinterviewer.com.

About Wicklander-Zulawski & Associates

Wicklander-Zulawski & Associates, Inc. (WZ) is a globally recognized consulting and training organization specializing in investigative interviewing techniques. Since 1982, WZ has provided premier training programs to professionals in law enforcement, corporate security, human resources, and more. With a commitment to ethical practices and cutting-edge methodologies, WZ empowers individuals and organizations to achieve success through effective communication and investigative techniques.

About the International Association of Interviewers

The International Association of Interviewers (IAI) is dedicated to advancing the art and science of interview and interrogation. Through education, certification, and networking opportunities, IAI supports professionals across industries in honing their interviewing skills and achieving excellence in the field. As the leading resource for interviewers worldwide, IAI is committed to promoting ethical practices and elevating the standards of investigative interviewing.

