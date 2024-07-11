ASA Announces Dennis Bolton II, ASA, as 2024-2025 MTS Discipline Committee Member-At-Large

Dennis Bolton II, ASA

HERNDON, Va. – July 9, 2024 – PRLog — ASA proudly announces the election of Dennis Bolton II, ASA, as ASA’s Machinery & Technical Specialties Discipline Committee Member-At-Large for the 2024-2025 term.

Dennis has been a member of ASA since 1996. He has demonstrated exemplary leadership in various roles within ASA, including serving on ASA’s discipline education and board of examiners subcommittees, as well as on ASA’s governmental relations committee.

Outside of his leadership within ASA, Dennis is Senior Managing Director, Head of North America Equipment Finance at Gordon Brothers. He is responsible for the equipment finance business which supports companies facing liquidity challenges resulting from operational challenges and/or market dislocations across a range of industries, including construction, mining, energy, marine, rail and aviation that traditional lenders cannot or do not support.

Dennis has over 30 years of experience in industrial machinery and equipment valuation and inventory management. He brings extensive equipment finance experience, including equipment and portfolio management strategies, remarketing, product development and business strategy and execution. Dennis has managed diverse equipment management and workout teams and restructuring, remediation and liquidation processes. Dennis also serves on the Equipment Lease and Finance Association’s equipment management committee.

Before joining Gordon Brothers, Dennis was senior vice president and head of the equipment management group at Wells Fargo Equipment Finance. Previously, he was senior vice president and remarketing manager for Bank of America Leasing.