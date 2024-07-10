Juniper Green Energy Secures 480 MW in Hybrid PPAs with GUVNL and NTPC

Juniper Green Energy is delighted to announce the signing of two Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) for hybrid renewable energy projects of total 480 MW of capacity.

This project marks the first hybrid initiative with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL), featuring 190 MW of hybrid capacity (140 MW solar and 50 MW wind). It is set to generate 412 million units (MUs) of electricity annually, offsetting 384,067 tonnes of CO2 and supplying clean energy to 82,016 households.Juniper Green Energy’s largest hybrid project to date, in partnership with NTPC Limited, comprises 290 MW of hybrid capacity (210 MW solar and 80 MW wind) across Gujarat and Rajasthan. This project will produce 633 MUs of electricity per year, reducing carbon emissions by 590,810 tonnes and powering 126,165 households.

Mr. Naresh Mansukhani, CEO of Juniper Green Energy, remarked, “These strategic partnerships with GUVNL and NTPC signify more than just contracts; they represent our collaborative efforts towards pioneering hybrid energy solutions. By joining forces with esteemed partners like GUVNL and NTPC, we are building robust renewable energy infrastructure that will drive India’s sustainable future.”