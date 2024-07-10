Ishan Technologies earns Great Place To Work Certification

Ishan Infotech Limited, operating under the brand name Ishan Technologies, a leading Pan-India ICT company, has been awarded the prestigious Great Place To Work® Certification™ in India for the period from June 2024 to June 2025. This Certification recognizes Ishan’s commitment to delivering an excellent employee experience and creating a safe and supportive work environment.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide, using those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights needed to make strategic people decisions.

Ishan’s success is deeply rooted in a vibrant workplace culture characterized by inclusivity, creativity, and a commitment to continuous learning.

“We believe that a positive work culture and engaged employees are key to our success. Our goal is to create a workplace where our team feels energized, motivated, and supported, enhancing productivity and personal growth. This Certification reflects our commitment to creating a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture and the dedication of our entire team,” said Purvi Kotecha, Director, Ishan Technologies.

At the core of Ishan Technologies’ operations lies a commitment to quality and excellence, evident through its prestigious certifications. The CMMI L3 certification emphasizes the company’s dedication to process maturity, while ISO Certification ensures adherence to quality standards, emphasizing its unwavering pursuit of operational excellence.