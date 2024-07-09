India First Premium Indian Tech Fashion Carnival to Debut in Pune

Event Type: Fashion Carnival with Futuristic Technologies

Highlighting Our Esteemed Partners:

The ITFC Season One proudly partners with industry giants and prestigious institutions, ensuring a high-caliber event. Our distinguished partners include:

Reliance Digital

Reliance Jio

Reliance Trends

Fuji Film

Google Developer Group

Our Boring Company (Official Connect Partner)

Educational and Industry Collaborations:

MIT

Bharati Vidyapeeth

DY Patil Institutions

Symbiosis International University

COEP

AISSMS

JSPM

The ITFC is also supported by notable forums and initiatives such as Startup India, Invest India, Skill India, MIDC Maharashtra, Indo-African Chamber of Commerce & Industries, and more, reflecting a robust network committed to innovation and excellence.

Event Highlights:

Attendees will experience an unparalleled blend of fashion shows, tech demonstrations, and interactive workshops. This event serves as a platform for designers, technologists, and enthusiasts to converge, showcasing how technology is revolutionizing the fashion industry.

“Our Boring Company is honored to be the official Connect Partner for ITFC 2024, facilitating enhanced networking and technological integration,” said [Your Name], [Your Position] at Our Boring Company. “We are excited to contribute to an event that sets a new benchmark for fashion and technology in India.”

###