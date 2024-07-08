Midnight Refrain.XYZ to Debut 24/7 Streaming Radio Network in August 2024 For Cool Jazz, Cafe Society Fotmat

Midnight Refrain.XYZ will be a live streaming 24/7 radio network with cool jazz and Cafe Society elements. All TVS Records Jazz artists, including Conchetto Rocco, Eldon Rules, Kool Jazzfest, Charlie Favor, Noir Nightingale, Pete Goodeman, and the Latin Quarter Jazz Ensemble will appear on the channel.

Current TVS Radio Networks include TVS Radio Network.Com, which showcases the songs of the Capehart Music Treasury and Gum Drop Hip Hop Radio.Com, which showcases the B Pop artists from TVS Records. Both are on the Live365 streaming audio platform.

Conchetto Rocco contributes his cool jazz renditions of top pop songs of the 20th Century and has just dropped Girl From Ipanema, I Just Want to Stop, Alone Again Naturally, and Concrete + Clay on the Midnight Refrain.XYZ You Tube Channel.

Cool Jazz Flutist Eldon Rules has just dropped four songs immortalized by Nat King Cole- Unforgettable, Smile, Mona Lisa, and The Very Thought of You.

Midnight Refrain.XYZ is a service of TVS Records. All songs are recorded at TVS Studios in Hollywood, Bakersfield, San Francisco, Reno, Las Vegas, New Orleans, and Atlanta.

