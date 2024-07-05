No Snow for a Sleigh? Santa Uses Intermountain Life Flight to Seek Festival of Trees Volunteers

Santa Uses Intermountain Life Flight to Deliver Christmas in July to Seek Help for Festival of Trees Benefiting Patients at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital

No snow for a sleigh? That isn’t going to slow down St. Nick in his effort to help the kids at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital.

Santa Claus hitched a ride on Intermountain Life Flight to land on the rooftop of Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital and deliver a sack of Christmas decorations with one vital message: He needs volunteers to help with this year’s Festival of Trees to benefit young patients in need.

The annual Festival of Trees is a beloved Utah holiday tradition powered by hundreds of volunteers from Utah and neighboring states, who donate thousands of hours to create hundreds of trees, wreaths, nativities, gingerbread houses, quilts, and other items for the fundraiser.

Last year, the event raised $3.4 million dollars to help patients in need at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital, and to deliver on Intermountain Health’s Primary Promise to create the nation’s model health system for children.

Festival of Trees takes place in December, but designing the trees, wreaths, gingerbread houses, and other donated items begins now.

“We’re thankful for all of the talented volunteers who make the Festival possible,” said Dana Hussey, Festival of Trees co-chair and one of Santa’s greeters. “It really is a labor of love from the community. You don’t have to be a professional decorator to volunteer, have fun, and make a difference in the lives of these kids!”

For information about Festival of Trees designers, and to apply to volunteer, visit FestivalofTreesUtah.org.

Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital is a nationally ranked pediatric acute care children’s teaching hospital located in Salt Lake City, Utah. The hospital has 289 pediatric beds and is affiliated with the University of Utah School of Medicine. The hospital serves the states of Utah, Nevada, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming, yielding an enormous geographic catchment area of approximately 400,000 square miles.

