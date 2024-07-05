Firework Safety for the 4th of July from Intermountain Health

Preventing injuries is the first step to having fun this Independence Day, says Intermountain Health experts.

As families prepare to celebrate the 4th of July, experts are urging families in areas where fireworks are allowed, to use extra caution to keep their children safe from injuries.

“The most important thing families can do is to not allow children to handle fireworks to avoid unintentional injuries and make sure they know their community’s firework restrictions to prevent unintentional fires,” said Doug Thomas, director of community health children’s health at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital. “If at-home fireworks are a possibility, we recommend kids enjoy the show at a distance and substitute glow sticks for sparklers to prevent burns and other injuries.”

More than 3,000 children under age 15 are treated for fireworks-related injuries every year in emergency rooms across the country, according to Safe Kids Worldwide. Some of these injuries are related to sparklers, which can reach 1,200 degrees and account for more than 1/3 of injuries to children under age 5 and can cause severe burns.

Fireworks also start an average 19,000 fires each year, the National Safety Council reports. Many Utah communities have enacted fire and firework restrictions to keep people safe, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

“Sometimes, the safest way for young children to enjoy fireworks is to see a professional display,” Thomas said.

Thomas says families wanting to light fireworks in non-restricted communities can help keep kids safe with these tips:

Use only legal fireworks.

Light fireworks away from homes and in an area clear of burn dangers and combustible materials, such as wood piles and fields.

Keep the hose ready and a bucket of water nearby to soak all used and malfunctioned fireworks for at least a few hours before throwing them away.

Give kids glow sticks instead of sparklers.

Do not allow young children to light fireworks and keep them away from firework lighting areas.

Older children who have permission to light fireworks should be supervised by an adult.

Do not try to relight fireworks that malfunction, put them in water and then throw them away.

“If there is any injury that is serious or concerning, people get it checked out right away,” said Trace Caton, MD, Intermountain Saratoga Springs Emergency Department. For minor burns, Dr. Caton says run cool water over the area and cover with a clean dressing, but more serious concerns should be seen at an urgent care like Intermountain Connect Care or an InstaCare, or emergency room. “The sooner they are seen, that can prevent problems down the road.”

More injury prevention tips are at PrimaryChildrens.org/safety. For injury concerns, go to Intermountain Health, Seek Care Now.

