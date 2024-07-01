Rwanda Now Has A Professional Boxer by Lion Heart Boxing Productions

Rwanda now has it’s first professional boxer in Ali Semwanga.

Rwanda now has a professional boxer courtesy of American boxing outfit Lion Heart Boxing Productions, Ltd.

On March 16, 2024, Lion Heart Boxing Productions promoted a live professional boxing event in Meru, Kenya. The event, Shujaa Wa Mashuda’s, was not only historic in that it was the first live professional boxing event in Meru history but also because it starred Ndugu Ali Semwanga of Rwanda.

With his win at the event, Ndugu Ali became the first Rwandan professional boxer in history. While many Rwandans have participated in boxing events, none of them has ever had their fights recorded as professionals by BoxRec or any other recognized professional boxing database.

Said event promoter, Edward Mendy, “When Ndugu Ali contacted me about fighting, I told him we would do all things possible to make it happen given the significance of his participation. We are proud to the great progress Rwanda is making and are happy to make a small contribution to the development of the sport boxing in the country.”

Lion Heart Boxing Productions plans to host a live professional boxing event in the Rwanda in the near future and is looking for a responsible partner to serve as event copromoter.

About AfriFite Boxing

AfriFite is the continental boxing series making waves in Africa as the home of quality fights featuring top up-and-coming African fighters. The first AfriFite event (AfriFite Genesis) took place in Namibia in November 2021 while the second one (AfriFite 2: Shujaa Wa Mashujaa) was held in Meru, Kenya on March 16, 2024. AfriFite 2: Shujaa Wa Mashujaa was the first professional boxing event in Meru history.