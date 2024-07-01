Plymouth Popcorn and Concessions Grand Opening

Plymouth Popcorn and Concessions, Metro Detroit’s newest concession equipment supplier, will have a grand opening celebration throughout the month of July. The company, a subsidiary of Your Event Party Rental, is a provider of concession equipment and supplies to businesses, schools and other organizations in Metro Detroit.

As part of the grand opening, Plymouth Popcorn and Concessions will be offering a 10% discount on customers’ first concession supply orders throughout the month of July. The company offers high quality concession supplies such as popcorn kernel packs, cotton candy floss and snow cone syrup, as well as commercial grade concession equipment including hot dog steamers, snow cone machines and popcorn machines.

Plymouth Popcorn and Concessions was founded in 2023 by Joe Walker with the goal to satisfy the need for a concession equipment dealer in Metro Detroit. Customers can shop in store or order online with the option of in-store pickup, local delivery or nationwide shipping for their purchases.

“Whether you have a home theater, you represent a church, own a concession stand or golf course, we are here at your convenience to support all your concession needs,” Walker said.

Plymouth Popcorn and Concessions is located at 15101 Cleat St. in Plymouth, Michigan and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

About Plymouth Popcorn

Plymouth Popcorn & Concessions takes great pride in being a distinguished leader within the Michigan region’s popcorn and concessions industry. With an unyielding commitment to excellence, we have consistently strived to position ourselves as the foremost choice for our customers. This dedication to being the best in the business is exemplified through our rigorous quality manufacturing processes and our unwavering focus on providing elite customer service.