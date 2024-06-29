California State University, Long Beach Hosts Influential Jainism Conference on Environment and Nonviolence

A Legacy of Learning: Dr. Jasvant Modi Supports Jain Studies at CSULB

From April 21st to 23rd, Dr. Shivani Bothra and the Religious Studies Department at California State University, Long Beach, successfully hosted “Samavsaran: The Assembly of Tirthankaras.” This three-day conference, co-hosted with the Institute for Ecological Civilization and co-sponsored by the Jain Center of Southern California and The Uberoi Foundation, focused on environmental sustainability and the principle of nonviolence in Jainism.

Dr. Bothra holds the Bhagwan Suvidhinath Chair in Jainism, recently endowed by a $1 million donation from the Modi and Shah families. “Our aim is to foster a comprehensive understanding of Jain philosophy and its application to contemporary issues like environmental ethics and social justice,” said Dr. Bothra.

The conference began at the Jain Center of Southern California in Buena Park with an opening performance by the Jain choir group KalaCircle. Dr. Jasvant Modi, whose philanthropic efforts made the endowed chair possible, provided the opening remarks. “By supporting this chair and the Samavsaran conference, we hope to spark a global conversation about peace, nonviolence, and sustainability,” stated Dr. Modi. The keynote address was delivered by Professor Kusum Jain, a distinguished scholar from India.

The following days at the Anna W. Ngai Alumni Center on the CSULB campus featured diverse panels and presentations covering topics such as modernizing ahimsa (nonviolence), ethical environmental practices, and philosophical approaches to dealing with death. Beyond the academic discussions, attendees enjoyed Jain vegan food, viewed books, and observed Jain architecture.

Jainism Conference is co-hosted by the Institute for Ecological Conservation, The Jain Center of Southern California, and the Uberoi Foundation.

Reflecting on the conference’s overwhelming success, Dr. Bothra noted, “The event was a divine assembly of the learned ones, bridging gaps between academia and community with a rich tapestry of voices from renowned scholars to students newly encountering Jainism.”

With this conference’s success, plans are already underway for the next event, promising to further explore the profound implications of Jain teachings on modern life.

Born in Godhra, India, Dr. Jasvant Modi is a renowned gastroenterologist who obtained his medical degree from B.J. Medical College. He completed his residency in Chicago, Illinois, and has been practicing gastroenterology since immigrating to the United States in 1975. Dr. Modi has since dedicated himself to his philanthropic work and Jainism.

