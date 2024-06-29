Bob Behrends Roofing Awarded Gulfeagle Supply’s President’s Club Award

Bob Behrends Roofing, LLC, of Greeley, Colorado has been awarded Gulfeagle Supply’s selective 2023 President’s Club Award

Bob Behrends Roofing is a commercial and residential roofing contractor based in Greeley, Colorado. Gulfeagle Supply is a national roofing and building product distributor with a location in Loveland, Colorado. When roofing shingles are ordered through Bob Behrends Roofing, it’s Gulfeagle Supply that carefully deposits the heavy bags of shingles onto Bob’s customer’s roofs. Their President’s Club Award is given to a select few companies that have shown to be leaders in the roofing industry and who are fiscally responsible.

“We’re honored to receive Gulfeagle Supply’s 2023 President’s Club Award.” says Doug Kerstetter of Bob Behrends Roofing, LLC. “Over the 20 plus years we’ve worked with Gulfeagle, we’ve developed a strong relationship. If it weren’t for Gulfeagle Supply, we literally couldn’t do our job.”

Gulfeagle Supply and Bob Behrends Roofing both give back to our communities. In 2023, Bob donated time installing shingles for a hurting family or individual in Loveland, CO through the Roof Over Your Head program created by the Colorado Roofing Association and Habitat for Humanity. Gulfeagle Supply has donated warehouse space, sponsors students in studies programs, and has a scholarship program. If you’re shopping for a new asphalt shingle roof, Bob Behrends Roofing and Gulfeagle Supply are a great combination.

Both companies support each other. It’s with professional business relationships like theirs that makes your new roof possible. Bob Behrends Roofing, LLC installs and repairs commercial and residential roofs all of the Colorado Front Range, from Colorado Springs, CO, to Cheyenne, WY.

About Bob Behrends Roofing, LLC

We offer both residential and commercial roofing, and gutter installation and repair in Northern Colorado. We offer a 5-year workmanship guarantee, competitive pricing, ask for no money upfront, are a Preferred Contractor of Owens Corning, Tamko, and CertainTeed, are covered and insured, and have over 30 years experience.