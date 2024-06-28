TagMaster NA and Time Equipment Deploy LPR And PARCS Solution for Iconic Des Moines Marina

The City of Des Moines prioritized reliable, locally serviced systems over cost during the bidding process. The Council members noted that the price was irrelevant if it could not be serviced in a timely manner. City Council members and Marina service and IT staff visited Time Equipment’s Bellevue office to ensure they were partnering with a vendor capable of providing full-service support and the most reliable LPR technology available.

Time Equipment Company installed TMNA’s innovative LPR cameras, TIBA MP-60 entry stations, and SW-60 exit terminals throughout the Marina and Beach Park. These terminals, equipped with NAYAX credit card readers, support EMV payment security, Apple Pay, and Google Pay. The upgrade was completed with the installation of thirteen Magnetic Gates.

The power of TMNA’s intelligent identification solutions and advanced LPR technology lies in its integration of AI and machine learning, ensuring unmatched accuracy and performance. TMNA continues to lead the industry with cutting-edge innovations that drive efficiency and reliability. This expertise translates into superior security, streamlined operations, and enhanced user experiences for our clients. TMNA’s LPR cameras were a significant addition to the system, offering dual cameras (IR and color) for capturing reflective and non-reflective license plates in all weather and lighting conditions.

Ali Khaksar, President of TMNA stated, Our partnership with Time Equipment in implementing LPR technology at Des Moines Marina marks a significant step forward in enhancing security and efficiency. Together, we’re bringing cutting-edge solutions to the heart of our community, ensuring a seamless and secure experience for all.

The deployed PARCS and LPR Cameras enhance traffic flow during peak summer months and improves security by recording vehicle license numbers. With the LPR system recognizing vehicle plates, customers can exit seamlessly without displaying a paid ticket. These combined technology solutions represent a significant advancement in parking management, ensuring a seamless, secure, and efficient experience for all visitors.

John Brondello, CEO at Time Equipment notes, It is wonderful to partner with a local provider of such high quality equipment and software. Even more important is the commitment to outstanding customer service. With 96 years of history in the Pacific Northwest, it is critical to associate with reliable partners. TMNA is an amazing addition to our offerings.

