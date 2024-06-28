Launch of the book “Safalta Ke Siddhant

In general, “Safalta ke Siddhant” is a motivational book that offers insights and guidance on achieving success in life. Through simple language and relatable examples, Verma inspires readers to adopt positive habits and persist in the face of challenges. The book has been made available for purchase on Amazon, Google Play Books, and paperback versions.

Get your copy now:

Amazon – https://amzn.eu/d/dMZFPfO

Flipkart – https://bit.ly/3uujTHX

Google Play – https://bit.ly/3woaOkv

BFC Store – https://tinyurl.com/3ws8zb6e

###