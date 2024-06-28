Robust Mid and High-Range Locks from FDB Panel Fittings with Excellent IP Sealing

The FDB Panel Fittings Online store now offers ex-stock mid and high-range enclosure lock programs which include quarter turn latches, locks, wing-knobs, spanner locks, all with excellent IP ratings, typically to IP65 degrees of sealing. Dependent on selection, FDB advise that they offer excellent industrial quality/performance in robust zinc diecast or engineering level polyamide and are available for urgent delivery.

In addition, there are ex-stock high-quality stainless steel locks and latches for food, pharmaceutical and other industries where the demand is for tough construction and smooth crevice-free design to IP65/67/69K as well as vibration-proof compression features.