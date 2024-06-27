Mazda Production and Sales Results for May 2024

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for May 2024 are summarized below.

I. Production

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s domestic production volume in May 2024 increased 8.8% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

CX-5: 24,762 units (up 10.5% year on year) CX-90: 9,773 units (up 187.0%) CX-30: 7,128 units (up 30.5%)

[Domestic production of key models in May 2024]

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in May 2024 increased 29.6% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

CX-30: 11,492 units (up 6.4% year on year) CX-50: 10,186 units (up 37.0%) MAZDA2: 5,934 units (up 35.4%)

[Overseas production of key models in May 2024]

II. Domestic Sales

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in May 2024 decreased 19.0% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 3.5% (down 0.8 points year on year), with a 2.2% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.1 points) and a 3.1% total market share (down 0.5 points).

MAZDA2: 2,650 units (up 84.8% year on year) CX-5: 1,083 units (down 43.7%) CX-30: 841 units (down 38.1%)

[Domestic sales of key models in May 2024]

III. Exports

Mazda’s export volume in May 2024 increased 19.8% year on year due to increased shipments to North America, Oceania, and other regions.

CX-5: 20,039 units (up 8.1% year on year) CX-90: 8,813 units (up 243.1%) MAZDA3: 5,417 units (down 6.0%)

[Exports of key models in May 2024]

IV. Global Sales

Mazda’s global sales volume in May 2024 decreased 0.8% year on year due to decreased sales in Japan, China, and other regions.

CX-5: 29,714 units (down 1.9% year on year) CX-30: 18,844 units (up 10.6%) MAZDA3: 13,819 units (up 7.9%)

[Global sales of key models in May 2024]

(1) Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).

(2) Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.

(3) All information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.

For more information, visit https://newsroom.mazda.com/en/publicity/release/2024/202406/240627a.html.



Topic: Press release summary