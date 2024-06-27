Marty Rickard’s New Book, “When Cops Collide: Someone Dies,” Centers Around a Detective Who Discovers His Longtime Partner is Actually a Killer He Must Now Confront

Fulton Books author Marty RicKard, who holds a BS in journalism and photojournalism from University of Southern Mississippi, as well as a master’s degree in photography, CPP, and ASP degrees, has completed his most recent book, “When Cops Collide: Someone Dies”: a gripping drama that follows detective James O’Neal as he discovers his long-time friend and partner on the police force is actually the culprit behind a recently closed murder case.

Author Marty RicKard was an owner of the weekly New Sharon Star, where he was twice named Iowa Master Columnist for his article, which was syndicated in twenty Iowa newspapers. For more than a decade, Marty’s regular column appeared in the “Professional Photographer” magazine, and he has been published in many other magazines and newspapers, including “Golf Digest,” “Resource Magazine,” “Picture,” “Range Finder,” and “Darkroom.” In addition to his writing credits, Marty has won numerous photography awards, has lectured in forty-eight states, and was one of thirty from the US selected to participate in the first cultural exchange with China in 1986.

Marty writes, “His name is Charles Thomas McKinley. Everyone calls him Mac. He’s been my partner and best friend on the St. Paul police force for twenty years. Charisma oozes out of Big Mac like goo from a jelly doughnut. He could have doubled for John Wayne, only he’s bigger and tougher. Yeah, Mac is made from gunmetal, but the big jerk also has a soft side when you get to know him.

“Here’s my dilemma: we’ve got this dead girl whose body shows up on a cold snowy night. Mac’s in charge of solving the case. He does a fine job, finds the killer in a few weeks: a guy named Willie Claymore, the girl’s live-in boyfriend, who confesses to the crime.

“The only problem is Claymore didn’t kill the girl, Mac did. Yes, my friend, the big cop that I’ve loved for twenty years, killed her, and the evidence against Mac mounts every day.

“I’m trapped in the middle, between my partner, a guy I love, who is more like a brother to me, and Willie Claymore who is piss foam—a skinny, unemployed, Black Rastafarian, with a bad attitude and maybe twelve teeth, tops. What did it matter if he rotted in prison for a crime he didn’t commit?”

Published by Fulton Books, Marty RicKard’s book will take readers on a powerful and thrilling ride as they follow along on Detective O’Neal’s impossible decision to turn in his best friend or stand by and let an innocent man take the fall. Engaging and thought-provoking, RicKard weaves an unforgettable and character-driven saga that will keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound through every twist and turn right up until the very end.

