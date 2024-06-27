Efiong E. Aniatang’s New Book “Considered Guilty: How Republicans tried to stifle Obama Presidency & A Review of Conceptualized US Tax Cuts” is released

Fulton Books author Efiong E. Aniatang, who holds a BS in accounting, and MBA in finance and banking, and a PhD in public management and leadership, has completed his most recent book, “Considered Guilty: How Republicans tried to stifle Obama Presidency & A Review of Conceptualized US Tax Cuts”: a thought-provoking exploration of the tumultuous political landscape during Obama presidency, and the lasting impact on the nation’s economy of their relentless efforts to undermine his leadership.

Over the course of his life, author Efiong E. Aniatang has developed a diverse professional background spanning various sectors and countries. Beginning as a General Accounting and Office Services Manager at Ametek, Inc. in Pennsylvania from March 1977 to June 1979, he later held positions in accounting and finance in Nigeria, serving as the Head of Accounting and Finance at Sandoz (Nigeria) Ltd. from August 1979 to November 1988, and later as Assistant/General Manager in the Financial Sector at Century Merchant Bank Ltd. from November 1988 to April 1996. Returning to the USA, Aniatang transitioned into the public sector, serving as the Budget and Grants Manager/Director at the Family Court Division of the First Judicial District of Pennsylvania from March 1999 to December 2013.

“Since 1776, only white men were elected US President,” writes Aniatang. “But by November 2008, Senator Barack Obama, with a different skin color, was elected for two terms of eight years. By January 2009, when he was sworn in, he inherited from George W. Bush, America that was seriously and dangerously fatigued by lack of adequate liquidity within the banking and financial systems. The years of 2008 to 2009 provided real managerial and leadership challenges for President Obama but with focused diligence and systematic endurance; he worked with the Federal Reserve Bank to restore sanctity, decorum, and orderly wealth to the country.

“However, the likes of John Boehner, Paul Ryan, and Mitch McConnell instigated a Republican revolution to stifle, oppose, and insult him routinely. They all refused to cooperate and collaborate with his administration. Nonetheless, President Obama, having sensed their demeaning attitudes, became more determined to succeed as a Democratic US President. He went further and signed into law the first Affordable Care Act for the country, which has reportedly serviced about twenty million Americans. Republicans tried and failed sixty times to repeal that law.

“Included also is a chapter on a sensitive subject of ‘Tax Cuts in America,’ with helpful explanatory theoretical details which I consider illuminating.”

Published by Fulton Books, Efiong E. Aniatang’s book serves as a timely reminder of the challenges faced by President Obama during his tenure and the enduring legacy of his administration. By examining the political dynamics of the time and the intricacies of US tax policy, readers will gain a deeper understanding of the forces shaping the nation’s history.

Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Considered Guilty: How Republicans tried to stifle Obama Presidency & A Review of Conceptualized US Tax Cuts” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.