Megan Wilker Joins Frisella Landscape Group to Lead New Architecture and Design Service Line

Frisella Landscape Group is proud to announce its new landscape design architecture service line, an expansion of the company’s design-build services, along with the appointment of Megan Wilker as the Lead Landscape Architect. Responding to increased demand for projects requiring a landscape architect seal, this strategic development allows Frisella Landscape Group to enhance its residential and commercial offerings. Megan Wilker will spearhead the new service line, bringing her expertise in landscape design architecture and overseeing the day-to-day operations of the architecture and design office. Her leadership aims to elevate the team’s capabilities, ensuring residential and commercial clients receive unparalleled service and creativity for their significant investments.

As the former Senior Associate at Lamar Johnson Collaborative, Wilker led the design and documentation of all types of projects from multi-family residential properties to office buildings, recreational facilities, and more. She also oversaw the construction process and ensured the design intent was followed through.

Wilker brings to Frisella Landscape Group over 13 years of experience in the design and construction industry. She is a two-time recipient of the ASLA St. Louis Honor Award, a member of the American Society of Landscape Architects, and a graduate of Kansas State University with a Master of Landscape Architecture.

“It is an exciting time to join Frisella’s Landscape Group! The team is growing, the projects are expanding to new markets, and the vision for the team is enthusiastic,” said Wilker. “Since joining the team, I have felt a warm welcome and respect for bringing my landscape architecture experience along with me. All the designers are eager to learn from my experiences to make our projects better for our clients. I’m beyond thrilled to be a part of this wonderful team!”

About Frisella Landscape Group

Since 1953, Frisella Landscape Group has served St. Louis, Missouri, and the surrounding areas. The family-owned company specializes in residential and commercial projects, designing unique outdoor spaces. As an award-winning, full-service operation, Frisella serves its clientele through landscape architecture and design, landscape maintenance and construction, as well as property lighting and irrigation. Locals also have access to the area’s largest garden center, housing high-quality, locally-grown and imported plant material. To learn more, please visit https://frisellalandscapegroup.com/.