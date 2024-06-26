During June, Intermountain Health is Helping Men with Their Mental Health

Overcoming the stigma and addressing mental health issues is the focus for Intermountain Health’s efforts during Men’s Health Awareness Month.

National Men’s Health Awareness Month in underway, and Intermountain Health is helping men to address one very important aspect to their overall health — overcoming the stigma to just “keep quiet” and not talk about their mental health.

“The first item that’s important when we talk about mental health and men is starting a dialogue,” said Tammer Attallah, LCSW, executive director for the Behavioral Health Clinical Programs for Intermountain Health. He says the fact that men have not been addressing their own mental health wellness enough is part of an underlying problem that is common in society today.

According to Mental Health America, about six million American men suffer from depression every year, but men are far less likely than women to seek help. Men are also four times more likely to die from suicide.

Anxiety is prevalent in America. More than 19 million American adults experience symptoms of anxiety each year, and over three million American adults suffer with a panic disorder or other agoraphobias.

Additionally, men are twice as likely to abuse alcohol, and three times as likely to be diagnosed with antisocial personality disorder. Also, boys are more likely than girls to be diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

“Historically, talking about and seeking help for mental health issues has been viewed by society as a weakness. So, it has been the suffering approach, which will not lead to a healthy life,” said Attallah.

“Expressing emotions and seeking help and support from others is a sign of strength and resilience. As men, we can go against the trends and be strong role-models to our children and our friends,” he added.

When it comes to non-professional help, many women find great support from having close friends. Men can benefit similarly in finding help from friends and support groups.

One of the top predictors of good mental – and physical – health is being part of a supportive community. And often the final straw that precedes a suicide attempt is the feeling of isolation.

If it’s time to address your mental well-being, then talk to your doctor or seek out a therapist.

Intermountain Health has created a free Behavioral Health Navigation Line, at 833-442-2211, that is available seven days a week, from 7 am to 7 pm, where anyone can contact a specialist to talk through concerns.

If you or a loved one need immediate help, call the National Suicide Lifeline at 988.

For more information, visit intermountainhealthcare.org/behavioralhealth for more resources and tips for adults and children.

