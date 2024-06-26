Chetu Wins Gold For Information Technology Software Company Of The Year From The Golden Bridge Awards®

“We are thrilled the Golden Bridge Awards have honored us as the Company of Year for Information Technology Software,” said Atal Bansal, Founder and CEO of Chetu. This award reflects our team’s dedication, creativity, and hard work and reinforces our goal to provide exceptional service to our clients.

The Golden Bridge Awards are an annual industry and peer recognition program honoring the best companies and individuals in every major industry worldwide. The awards highlight outstanding organizations, products, and people who have made significant contributions and set new standards of excellence.

“Congratulations to all the winners of the Golden Bridge Awards for your remarkable innovations and outstanding business achievements,” said San Madan, President of Globee Awards, which sponsors the Golden Bridge Awards. “Your dedication to excellence and groundbreaking contributions are setting new standards and inspiring others across the globe.”

This is Chetu’s fifth Globee Award, having received a Gold honor earlier this week for Achievement in Technology in the American Business Awards. Chetu has also been recognized with Gold Globees in Business Excellence and American Best in Business, along with a Silver award in the Golden Bridge Awards. Additionally, Chetu won a 2024 Silver Stevie Award in the American Business Awards and was named to CRN’s 2024 Solution Provider 500 and Tech Elite lists. The company has also been a member of the invite-only Forbes Technology Council for the past six years.

For information on Chetu or to request a consultation, please visit www.chetu.com.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global world-class software solutions and support services provider. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts drive innovation for startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to meet the needs of the client. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 13 locations throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.

