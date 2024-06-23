Hong Kong – CS to visit Shanghai

CS to visit Shanghai ********************



The Chief Secretary for Administration, Mr Chan Kwok-ki, will depart for Shanghai tomorrow afternoon (June 24). He will attend a forum about the development of cultural and creative industries on June 25. He will also meet with leaders of the Shanghai Municipal Government, and Hong Kong people and representatives of Hong Kong enterprises in Shanghai, to discuss issues of mutual concern and strengthen exchanges and co-operation in various aspects.



Mr Chan will return to Hong Kong on June 26. During his absence, the Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration, Mr Cheuk Wing-hing, will be the Acting Chief Secretary for Administration.