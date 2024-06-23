HITLAB and AgeTech Collaborative from AARP Announce Winners of “Building Tomorrow’s Smart Homes for Longevity” Pitch Competition

HITLAB and the AgeTech Collaborative TM from AARP announced the 3 winners of their 2024 “Building Tomorrow’s Smart Homes for Longevity” pitch competition. This challenge was aimed at uncovering digital innovations that revolutionize health and wellness at home, empowering active lives for aging in place.

The five finalists, which include PONS, Celcy, Sensoria Health, FibriCheck and XRAI Glass, presented their solutions during the virtual pitch competition on June 20th.

The winners were selected by a panel of judges that included Glennis Mehra, Director, Biolabs@NYU Langone, Tiffany Yu, Principal, 7WireVentures and Yasmin Shah, CEO, VillageCore.

The winners were as follows:

1st Place: PONS

2nd Place: Sensoria Health

3rd Place: Xrai Glass

Second and third Place winners will receive diffusion services from HITLAB valued at $5,000 and $7,500. The first-place winner will receive a $10,000 cash prize sponsored by the AgeTech Collaborative from AARP.

“We are incredibly proud of all the participants and winners of this year’s Aging in Place Challenge,” said Amelia Hay, VP, Startup Programming and Investments, AgeTech Collaborative from AARP. “Their innovative solutions address critical needs and open up new possibilities for seniors to live independently with dignity and joy. We look forward to seeing these projects come to life and make a significant impact on communities around the world.”

“These three digital health solutions empower older individuals to age in place with dignity, offering them enhanced safety, independence, and connectivity to loved ones and caregivers, ” said John Hammit, Executive Director, HITLAB.

About AgeTech Collective™ from AARP:

AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP is an unparalleled innovation ecosystem bringing together cutting-edge thinkers in the longevity tech space to champion meaningful advances so that everyone can choose how they live as they age. AARP’s decades of exclusive longevity insights, the breakthrough collaborative ecosystem and community of innovators positions the AgeTech Collaborative to lead the future of AgeTech.

About HITLAB

HITLAB is an impact-first organization that offers digital health research, teaching, and advisory services to improve health delivery around the world.

At HITLAB, we believe technology and health can work together to improve the quality of health delivery and healthcare worldwide. We use rigorous research and evidence-based methods to identify the best digital health solutions for each of our partners.