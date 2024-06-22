Central Turf & Irrigation Supply Opens First Location in Florida

Central Turf & Irrigation Supply, a leading North American customer-focused wholesale distributor of irrigation, lighting, drainage, and landscape supplies announces the opening of their first location in Freeport, Florida—near the Destin metropolitan area. As the largest family owned and operated distributor of green industry supplies, Central is excited to continue its expansion into new markets with Florida as their 20th state.

Their new Freeport location will offer local industry professionals one-stop shopping with the largest selection of in-stock inventory from leading manufacturers, same-day delivery services, category experts, competitive pricing, plus large-scale design services, hands-on training, and marketing support services.

“As a former contractor, I understand the importance of being able to get the product you need, when you need it. That’s why our locations focus on the needs of our local customers,” said Bernardo Luciano, President of Central Turf & Irrigation Supply. “We keep our warehouses fully stocked with the right local inventory so our customers can complete the jobs they are working on. We are excited to be able to serve and support new customers in the Florida area with our Central Difference.”

Central continues its mission to be a steward to the green industry with a focus and commitment to the landscape professional through partnership, training, and support services. This new location will provide local green industry professionals with valuable resources for their business needs, along with access to Central’s philanthropic work and community-based initiatives.

About Central Turf & Irrigation Supply

Central Turf & Irrigation Supply is the largest family-owned and operated, multinational supplier of irrigation, landscape, agronomic, sustainable products, lighting, hardscape, and grounds care equipment—with 60 locations in the U.S. and Canada. Established in 1990, Central is a solution-focused partner for residential and commercial landscape professionals, offering the largest quantity of in-stock inventory in the green industry. For the contractor, by the contractor—Central provides professional and business development resources from large-scale design services and technical support lines to training and marketing services. For more information, please visit www.centraltis.com.