Audio Video Electronics, Inc. Acquired by Josh Lannan, Bringing New Leadership to Twin Cities House of Worship Market

Audio Video Electronics, Inc. (AVE), a widely recognized midwest provider of audio, video, and lighting design integration since 1992, is pleased to announce its acquisition by long-time general manager Josh Lannan. This development signals an exciting new chapter for AVE, reinforcing its dedication to delivering exceptional design, integration, and support services to its valued clientele.

Founded by Stefan Svard in 1992, AVE has built a solid reputation as a trusted partner for houses of worship, Gov/Ed, and commercial clients in the Twin Cities and throughout the upper Midwest. The company is known for its commitment to providing high-quality and innovative audio, video, lighting, and control solutions across a wide range of applications.

The acquisition by Josh Lannan, a veteran of over a decade with the company, brings fresh insights and new leadership to AVE. Prior to his role as AVE’s general manager, Josh accrued over 15 years of experience in AV services for the hospitality industry. Now, as the company’s owner, he brings his wealth of leadership experience and customer relationship expertise to revitalize and expand upon AVE’s three-decades-long legacy.

“I am delighted to announce the purchase of Audio Video Electronics, Inc. and my new role as Managing Director,” stated Josh Lannan. “Having been a part of this company for many years, I have witnessed firsthand the team’s dedication and passion for delivering exceptional service to our clients. I am eager to lead the company into its next phase of growth while upholding Stefan’s commitment to serving the house of worship market.”

Stefan Svard remarked, “As my organization has grown and expanded into LED wall manufacturing and distribution with Thor-AV, Josh has remained a steadfast advocate and leader of my original venture. Audio Video Electronics, Inc. could not be in better hands.”

About Audio Video Electronics

Located in Minneapolis, MN, Audio Video Electronics (AVE) is a Midwest leader in audio, video, and lighting design and installation for churches, performance venues, and school and government campuses. With decades of experience and hundreds of successful projects, AVE has built a reputation for quality, reliability, and value.