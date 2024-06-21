‘yemeni-patient-with-complex-mitral-valve-disease-undergoes-lifesaving-robotic-procedure-at-apollo-hospitals’

Bangalore, June 21 — Apollo Hospitals Bangalore announces a groundbreaking achievement in cardiac surgery with the successful completion of a complex robotic procedure saving the life of a 38-year-old Yemeni patient with long-standing Mitral Valve Disease (MVD), in just 29 minutes. This remarkable procedure underscores Apollo’s advanced medical capabilities and India’s growing reputation for high-quality healthcare.

A 38-year-old patient from Yemen came to Apollo Hospitals Bannerghatta Road in dire need of intervention for his long-standing Mitral Valve Disease. His condition was critical, characterized by Mitral Valve Prolapse with severe regurgitation, moderate Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, and biventricular dysfunction with a TAPSE of 12mm. Biventricular dysfunction, as seen in this case, presents a multifaceted challenge with significant implications for patient outcomes. When both the left and right ventricles fail to function optimally, it can lead to compromised cardiac performance, impaired circulation, and ultimately, increased complications and death.

He underwent Robotic Mitral Valve Replacement (MVR) with a mechanical valve. The entire procedure, completed in a mere 29 minutes, marked a remarkable feat in cardiac surgery. Post-operative recovery unfolded seamlessly, devoid of any complications, and he was discharged on the postoperative day 3. The mortality and morbidity rates were alarmingly high, underscoring the gravity of his condition. A quick operative procedure plays a key role in better outcomes. The decision to proceed with Robotic Mitral Valve Replacement yielded remarkable results, highlighting the potential benefits of innovative surgical techniques in mitigating the complexities associated with advanced cardiac pathologies.

Dr SathyakiNambala, Chief Cardiac Surgeon at Apollo Hospitals, Bangalore, remarked, “At Apollo Hospitals, our dedicated team of cardiologists, nurses, and technicians work together to provide comprehensive care that addresses the full spectrum of heart diseases. The robotic Mitral Valve replacement, which we now perform routinely, exemplifies how advanced technology and a multidisciplinary approach can transform complex cardiac surgeries into efficient, life-saving procedures. Completing this procedure in just 29 minutes is a testament to the robotic expertise of our team here as well as our commitment to excellence in patient care.”

In an era where cardiac surgery often involves lengthy procedures and recovery times, this achievement serves as a beacon of hope for patients globally. Apollo Hospitals has performed over 150 such Robotic Mitral Valve Replacements to date, reinforcing India’s status as a global leader in advanced cardiac care.

Dr. Manish Mattoo, Regional CEO – Karnataka & Central Region, Apollo Hospitals, added, “We are deeply committed to providing healthcare of international standards at an affordable cost. Typically, a robotic surgery like this takes no less than 90 minutes. However, the immense expertise and training our team undergoes here has made this second nature for them, where they can produce excellent results in a shorter time. By integrating the latest technology and adopting a patient-centric approach, we strive to ensure the best possible outcomes for our patients. Our goal is to continue strengthening our robotic cardiology program, leveraging innovations to provide timely and effective cardiac care to a broader population.”

The patient’s recovery was smooth, with no complications, allowing him to be discharged promptly. He has since returned to Yemen and is leading a normal life. This case underscores the potential benefits of innovative surgical techniques in addressing complex cardiac conditions and highlights the compassionate, patient-focused care provided at Apollo Hospitals.

About Apollo

Apollo revolutionized healthcare when Dr PrathapReddy opened the first hospital in Chennai in 1983. Today Apollo is the world’s largest integrated healthcare platform with over 10,000 beds across 73 hospitals, nearly 6000 pharmacies and over 2500 clinics and diagnostic centers as well as 500+ telemedicine centers. Since its inception, Apollo has emerged as one of the world’s premier cardiac centers, having conducted over 300,000+ angioplasties and 200,000+ surgeries. Apollo continues to invest in research to bring the most cutting-edge technologies, equipment and treatment protocols to ensure patients have the best available care in the world. Apollo’s 100,000 family members are dedicated to bringing you the best care and leaving the world better than we found it.